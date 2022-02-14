Effect of enteral ecoimmunonutrition support for patients undergoing hepatectomy: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Transcranial direct-current stimulation (tDCS) appears to enhance cognitive function in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Accordingly, over the last two decades, the number of studies using tDCS for AD has grown. This study aimed to provide a quantitative assessment of the efficacy of tDCS in improving cognitive function in patients with AD. We systematically searched the literature until May 2021 to identify relevant publications for inclusion in our systematic review and meta-analysis. Eligible studies were sham-controlled trials assessing the impacts of anodal or cathodal tDCS on cognitive function in patients with AD. The outcome measure of this study was the effects of tDCS on distinct cognitive domains including memory, attention, and global cognitive function. The initial search yielded a total of 323 records. Five other articles were found using manual search of the databases. Of these, 13 publications (14 different studies) with a total of 211 patients of various degrees of AD severity underwent meta-analysis. Meta-analysis revealed the non-significant effects of tDCS on attention (0.425 SMD, 95% CI, âˆ’0.254 to 1.104, p"‰="‰0.220), and significant positive impacts on the amelioration ofÂ general cognitive measures (1.640 SMD, 95% CI, 0.782 to 2.498, p"‰<"‰0.000), and memory (1.031 SMD, 95% CI, 0.688 to 1.373, p"‰<"‰0.000)Â dysfunction in patients with AD. However, the heterogeneity of the studies were high in all subdomains of cognition (Ï°2"‰="‰22.810, T2"‰="‰0.552, d.f."‰="‰5, I2"‰="‰78.80%, p"‰<"‰0.000 for attention, Ï°2"‰="‰96.29, T2"‰="‰1.727, d.f."‰="‰10, I2"‰="‰89.61%, p"‰<"‰0.000 for general cognition, and Ï°2"‰="‰7.253, T2"‰="‰0.085, d.f."‰="‰5, I2"‰="‰31.06%, p"‰="‰0.203 for memory). Improved memory and general cognitive function in patients with AD was shown in this meta-analysis. However, due to the small number of studies and the high heterogeneity of the data, more high-quality studies using standardized parameters and measures are needed before tDCS can be considered as a treatment for AD.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO