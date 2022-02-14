ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Effect of enteral ecoimmunonutrition support for patients undergoing hepatectomy: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

By Xinrong Chen
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Whether to conduct enteral ecoimmunonutrition (EEIN) in patients undergoing hepatectomy remains controversial. This study aimed to systematically explore the efficacy and safety of EEIN in patients undergoing hepatectomy. Subject. We performed searches in the Embase, PubMed, Medline, Cochrane Library, Chinese Scientific...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Drug that ‘scoops up’ cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between height loss and cardiovascular disease in the Korean elderly

Shorter people are at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), but data remain limited. This study sought to determine whether height loss is associated with an increased incidence of CVD. From the Korean National Health Insurance Service-Senior database (2002"“2015), data of 134,952 individuals with available information on height loss was obtained. Height loss as percentages was measured 3"“5Â years from the baseline height. To assess hazard ratios for CVD incidence, multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression models were used before and after applying propensity score matching. The unmatched cohort consisted of 109,546 participants without height loss (<"‰1%): 20,208 participants with 1"“2% height loss, and 5126 participants with"‰â‰¥"‰2% height loss. During a median follow-up period of 6.5Â years (interquartile range, 3.7"“8.5Â years), 21,921 were newly diagnosed with CVD. Adults with height loss of"‰>"‰2% had a greater risk of incident CVD than those with no height loss. This finding was statistically significant both in the original- and propensity score-matched cohorts. The increased risk for ischemic stroke was significant in the male subgroups, in line with degree of height loss. Overall, height loss is associated with an increased risk of subsequent ischemic stroke in Korean men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatectomy#Science And Technology#Eein#Embase#Medline#Cochrane Library#Chinese#Cnki#Ci#Mol L Rrb Lrb#Ng L Rrb Lrb#Md#G Lrb G L Rrb Lrb
Nature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of transcranial direct-current stimulation effects on cognitive function in patients with Alzheimer's disease

Transcranial direct-current stimulation (tDCS) appears to enhance cognitive function in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Accordingly, over the last two decades, the number of studies using tDCS for AD has grown. This study aimed to provide a quantitative assessment of the efficacy of tDCS in improving cognitive function in patients with AD. We systematically searched the literature until May 2021 to identify relevant publications for inclusion in our systematic review and meta-analysis. Eligible studies were sham-controlled trials assessing the impacts of anodal or cathodal tDCS on cognitive function in patients with AD. The outcome measure of this study was the effects of tDCS on distinct cognitive domains including memory, attention, and global cognitive function. The initial search yielded a total of 323 records. Five other articles were found using manual search of the databases. Of these, 13 publications (14 different studies) with a total of 211 patients of various degrees of AD severity underwent meta-analysis. Meta-analysis revealed the non-significant effects of tDCS on attention (0.425 SMD, 95% CI, âˆ’0.254 to 1.104, p"‰="‰0.220), and significant positive impacts on the amelioration ofÂ general cognitive measures (1.640 SMD, 95% CI, 0.782 to 2.498, p"‰<"‰0.000), and memory (1.031 SMD, 95% CI, 0.688 to 1.373, p"‰<"‰0.000)Â dysfunction in patients with AD. However, the heterogeneity of the studies were high in all subdomains of cognition (Ï°2"‰="‰22.810, T2"‰="‰0.552, d.f."‰="‰5, I2"‰="‰78.80%, p"‰<"‰0.000 for attention, Ï°2"‰="‰96.29, T2"‰="‰1.727, d.f."‰="‰10, I2"‰="‰89.61%, p"‰<"‰0.000 for general cognition, and Ï°2"‰="‰7.253, T2"‰="‰0.085, d.f."‰="‰5, I2"‰="‰31.06%, p"‰="‰0.203 for memory). Improved memory and general cognitive function in patients with AD was shown in this meta-analysis. However, due to the small number of studies and the high heterogeneity of the data, more high-quality studies using standardized parameters and measures are needed before tDCS can be considered as a treatment for AD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pre-operative iron increases haemoglobin concentration before abdominal surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Professional surgical societies recommend the identification and treatment of pre-operative anaemia in patients scheduled for abdominal surgery. Our aim was to determine if pre-operative iron allows correction of haemoglobin concentration and decreased incidence of peri-operative blood transfusion in patients undergoing major abdominal surgery. MEDLINE, Embase and CENTRAL were searched for RCTs written in English and assessing the effect of pre-operative iron on the incidence of peri-operative allogeneic blood transfusion in patients undergoing major abdominal surgery. Pooled relative risk (RR), risk difference (RD) and mean difference (MD) were obtained using models with random effects. Heterogeneity was assessed using the Q-test and quantified using the I2 value. Four RCTs were retained for analysis out of 285 eligible articles. MD in haemoglobin concentration between patients with pre-operative iron and patients without pre-operative iron was of 0.81Â g/dl (3 RCTs, 95% CI 0.30 to 1.33, I2: 60%, p"‰="‰0.002). Pre-operative iron did not lead to reduction in the incidence of peri-operative blood transfusion in terms of RD (4 RCTs, RD: âˆ’Â 0.13, 95% CI âˆ’Â 0.27 to 0.01, I2: 65%, p"‰="‰0.07) or RR (4 RCTs, RR: 0.57, 95% CI 0.30 to 1.09, I2: 64%, p"‰="‰0.09).Â To conclude, pre-operative iron significantly increases haemoglobin concentration by 0.81Â g/dl before abdominal surgery but does not reduce the need for peri-operative blood transfusion. Important heterogeneity exists between existing RCTs in terms of populations and interventions. Future trials should target patients suffering from iron-deficiency anaemia and assess the effect of intervention on anaemia-related complications.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A reporting guideline for randomized trials and observational studies using mediation analysis: AGReMA

To the Editor - Over the past decade, the value of quantifying the mechanisms by which health interventions and exposures work has become increasingly apparent. National funding organizations such as the US National Institutes of Health and the UK National Institute for Health Research now advocate for mediation analysis to be routinely conducted in health technology assessments and comparative effectiveness studies. The number of publications that use mediation analysis is increasing, and it is becoming common practice in medicine, epidemiology, psychology and the social sciences1,2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Germinal centre-driven maturation of B cell response to mRNA vaccination

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Germinal centres (GC) are lymphoid structures where B cells...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Disruption of mitochondrial complex I induces progressive parkinsonism

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04059-0Published online 3 November 2021. In the version of this article initially published, the two bottom-left panels in Extended Data Fig. 8b duplicated the top-left and bottom-right panels of Fig. 4d presenting open field traces in mice. The panels have now been replaced with new images. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Frontline nivolumab combinations improve OS in ESCC

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Nivolumab monotherapy has been shown to improve overall survival (OS) in patients with previously treated advanced-stage oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). Newly published data from the phase III CheckMate 648 trial now demonstrate that nivolumab also improves OS when used as combination therapy in the frontline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic determination of cell fate through selective inheritance of mitochondria

Metabolic characteristics of adult stem cells are distinct from their differentiated progeny, and cellular metabolism is emerging as a potential driver of cell fate conversions1,2,3,4. How these metabolic features are established remains unclear. Here we identified inherited metabolism imposed by functionally distinct mitochondrial age-classes as a fate determinant in asymmetric division of epithelial stem-like cells. While chronologically old mitochondria support oxidative respiration, the electron transport chain of new organelles is proteomically immature and they respire less. After cell division, selectively segregated mitochondrial age-classes elicit a metabolic bias in progeny cells, with oxidative energy metabolism promoting differentiation in cells that inherit old mitochondria. Cells that inherit newly synthesized mitochondria with low levels of Rieske iron"“sulfur polypeptide"‰1 have a higher pentose phosphate pathway activity, which promotes de"‰novo purine biosynthesis and redox balance, and is required to maintain stemness during early fate determination after division. Our results demonstrate that fate decisions are susceptible to intrinsic metabolic bias imposed by selectively inherited mitochondria.
CANCER
Nature.com

Assessment of vitamin C effects on pneumonia and COVID-19 using Mendelian randomization: analysis may be misleading

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Hui LL, Nelson EAS, Lin SL, Zhao JV. The role of vitamin C in pneumonia and COVID-19 infection in adults with European ancestry: a Mendelian randomisation study. Eur J Clin Nutr. 2021;30:1"“4. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41430-021-00993-4, http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/pmc8404179. Zheng JS, Luan J, Sofianopoulou E, Imamura...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Melatonergic agents influence the sleep-wake and circadian rhythms in healthy and psychiatric participants: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomizedÂ controlled trials

Exogenous melatonergic agents are widely used to treat insomnia and sleep disturbance. Several studies have shown that they might also modulate circadian rhythms. The purpose of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to summarize current knowledge about the effects of melatonin supplements and melatonin agonists on the sleep-wake cycle as well as on the circadian rhythm of melatonin in healthy participants and in patients with psychiatric disorders. The following electronic databases were searched: EMBASE, PubMed, Web of Science, CINAHL, and Cochrane Library. Of the 12,719 articles, we finally selected 30 studies including 1294 healthy participants and 8 studies including 687 patients with psychiatric disorders. Cochrane risk of bias tool was used to assess the risk of bias. Using meta-ANOVA, studies on healthy participants showed advancing effects of melatonergic supplements and agonists on sleep-wake cycle according to dosing time and dosage, despite the fact that the original individual melatonin rhythm was within a normal range (fixed effect model standardized mean difference [95% Confidence Interval] = âˆ’0.639[âˆ’0.968 to âˆ’0.310]). In a limited number of randomized controlled trials with psychiatric patients, the findings seemed similar to those with healthy participants, despite the psychiatric disorders and treatment related factors affecting circadian rhythms. Given the unmet clinical need for evidence-based treatments to correct circadian rhythms in psychiatric disorders, efficacy of melatonergic agents seen in healthy participants, and similarity of findings among psychiatric patients, large scale, well-designed randomized controlled trials are needed to test efficacy on circadian parameters in psychiatric disorders.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

RPM Is Effective for Patients With Cancer During the Pandemic

The results of a pilot program investigating the efficacy of remote patient monitoring for patients with cancer showed that it helped to keep high-risk individuals out of the hospital. A pilot program evaluating remote patient monitoring (RPM) for patients with cancer who were either persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nutraingredients-usa.com

Meta-analysis supports lycopene’s blood pressure benefits

Supplemental lycopene, a red carotenoid found in tomatoes, watermelons, and other foodstuffs, may significantly reduce blood pressure in hypertensive people, says a new meta-analysis of clinical trials. Analysis of 10 randomized controlled trials including data from 688 participants revealed that lycopene supplementation was associated with significant reductions in systolic blood...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential associations of regional cerebellar volume with gait speed and working memory

The relationship between gait speed and working memory is well-understood in older adults. However, it remains to be determined whether this relationship also exists in younger adults; and there is little known regarding the possible neural mechanism underlying the association between gait speed and working memory. The aims of this study are to determine if there is: (1) an association between gait speed and working memory performance; and (2) a mediating role of cerebellar subregion volume in the correlation between gait speed and working memory in healthy younger adults. 1054 younger adults (28.7"‰Â±"‰3.6Â years) from the Human Connectome Project were included in the analyses. A four-meter gait test was used to assess gait speed. The 2-back task was used to measure working memory performance [accuracy and response time (RT)]. T1-weighted structural MRI data (obtained using Siemens 3Â T MRI scanner) was used to assess cerebellar subregion volumes. Linear regression and mediation analysis were used to examine the relationships between the variables after controlling for age, sex, and education. There was no association between gait speed and 2-back working memory performance in younger adults. Greater Crus I and whole cerebellar volumes were associated with better 2-back working memory accuracy. Greater VIIIa volume was associated with faster gait speed. Greater Crus 1 and VIIIa volumes were also associated with higher fluid cognition. The present study suggests that specific subregions of the cerebellar volumes are distinctively associated with gait speed and working memory performance in healthy younger adults.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

A clinician's guide to network meta-analysis

Increasing interest in promoting evidence-based clinical practice has led to methodological advancements in evidence syntheses [1, 2]. Narrative reviews have been superseded by systematic reviews, which may include meta-analysis-statistical pooling of treatment effect estimates across similar trials to improve precision [3,4,5]. Systematic reviews minimize the risk of selection bias by considering all evidence relevant to a clinical question; however, an important limitation of conventional meta-analyses is that they only inform treatments that have been directly compared in clinical trials. Moreover, many trials compare active interventions against placebo, usual, or standard care, whereas patients and clinicians are typically concerned with the relative effectiveness of competing interventions. Network meta-analysis (NMA) has emerged to address these limitations by allowing for calculation of the comparative effects of more than two competing interventions, even when they have not been directly compared in clinical trials [6, 7].
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy