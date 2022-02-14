Highly-anticipated The Batman merch now available at Hot Topic

McFarlane Toys has launched the second wave of 7-inch scale figures in their line based on the classic 1987 film The Princess Bride. It includes several variants of previously released figures such as an unmasked and bloody variant of Westley s Dread Pirate Roberts, a bloody variant of Inigo Montoya with an angry face sculpt and alternate sword accessory, and a variant of the Fezzik MegaFig with an alternate head sculpt and cloak accessory. The new figures in the lineup include Princess Buttercup in her wedding dress and Vizzini with two chalice accessories. Indeed, the Vizzini action figure you've always wanted has finally arrived, and he's ready to engage in a battle of wits with Dread Pirate Roberts for the Princess Buttercup figure launched in Wave 1. A full breakdown of pre-orders for The Princess Bride McFarlane Toys Figures in Wave 2 can be found below.

