Beauty & Fashion

Highly-anticipated The Batman merch now available at Hot Topic

By KD Rossly
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The famous Bat-Signal is gearing up for a comeback once The Batman starring Robert Pattinson drops in theaters next month. With the remake of an iconic hero tale comes a fleet of The Batman merch, and it’s no surprise that Hot Topic has joined in. The retail chain has launched a...

