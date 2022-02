While many familiar aspects of the Pokemon series have received some tweaking with the latest entry, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the center of the game still revolves around catching and evolving your Pokemon. One of the Pokemon that you can evolve is Basculin, who debuted in Generation V and didn’t have an evolution until this new game. Basculin can now become Basculegion, and with the Pokemon being new, many players will want to know how to get the piranha-like Pokemon to evolve. This guide will explain how to evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

