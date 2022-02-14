Senator who suffered a stroke says he's on the 'road to recovery'

Senate Democrats are grappling with the impact that Sen. Ben Ray Luján's absence will have on the party's agenda in their 50-50 chamber. Why it matters: The New Mexico Democrat is doing well and expected to make a full recovery, his office says, but it's still unclear how long Luján will be out of work. A Luján aide said the senator can return to Washington in 4-6 weeks, barring any complications.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO