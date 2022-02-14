ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator who suffered a stroke says he's on the 'road to recovery'

fox4now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico says his health is improving after suffering a stroke. Lujan, a Democrat, posted a video on social media with two of the doctors who have been...

www.fox4now.com

Axios

Senator's stroke catches Democrats by surprise

Senate Democrats are grappling with the impact that Sen. Ben Ray Luján's absence will have on the party's agenda in their 50-50 chamber. Why it matters: The New Mexico Democrat is doing well and expected to make a full recovery, his office says, but it's still unclear how long Luján will be out of work. A Luján aide said the senator can return to Washington in 4-6 weeks, barring any complications.
CBS News

Senator Luján's stroke complicates Democrats' plans in Senate

Senator Ben Ray Luján is expected to return to Washington in four to six weeks after suffering a stroke, but his absence may complicate President Biden's timeline for naming a Supreme Court nominee. Plus, the U.S. is deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump join "Red & Blue" anchor Major Garrett with more.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico Senator hospitalized after suffering stroke last month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued a statement Tuesday after Luján was hospitalized last week. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Carlos Sanchez, the chief of staff to Luján, said that on Jan. 27, Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue. Luján then checked himself […]
kxel.com

Lawmaker’s stroke highlights constraints of evenly divided Senate

(WASHINGTON) — The absence of Sen. Ben Ray Lujan from the Senate is casting new light on the constraints of the evenly divided chamber, with the Democrat’s absence already sidelining some committee activity and throwing the timeline for other Democratic priorities into question. Lujan, a New Mexico Democrat,...
POLITICO

funding running out.

Several of his own members have thrown up obstacles to speedy passage. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday there is "no danger" of a government shutdown as GOP senators throw up hurdles and the calendar flips closer to the Feb. 18 deadline. "As is often...
