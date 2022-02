It’s so much more than a strategic business decision. In grade school, we sat through countless lectures on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, learning about the psychologist’s theory on basic human necessities. I was always surprised that love and belonging were the third-most important set of needs on the pyramid, prioritized over self-worth and personal growth. Now having experienced the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I understand Maslow’s methodology more than ever.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO