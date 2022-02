State Senator Tom O’Mara on Tuesday called on Governor Kathy Hochul to repeal the state’s costly “fiber-optic tax” that hinders efforts to expand broadband access and close the digital divide in rural communities. He joined several of his Senate Republican colleagues at a Capitol news conference earlier today to highlight the need to repeal the fee, established in 2019, for accessing state rights-of-way for fiber optic cables. The legislators said this “fiber tax” only applies to broadband providers and stands as a serious obstacle to broadband development and expansion in rural, upstate communities. O’Mara noted a number of local roads and townships are being impacted.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO