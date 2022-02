The Baltimore Ravens weren’t far away from the playoffs in 2021 despite the ridiculous number of injuries that the team was constantly dealing with. As if Baltimore hadn’t lost enough when three Pro Bowlers went down before Week 2 of the season to go along with a plethora of other big-name contributors being lost as well, they also had to deal with losing their MVP quarterback late in the season when the team’s playoff hopes were on life support. Baltimore sat at 8-3 on the season before dropping its final six games and ending the season 8-9 and in last place in the AFC North.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO