Portland art museum fundraises for expansion, new building
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Museum of Art has launched a campaign to raise $85 million for a project to accommodate a growing collection and increasing numbers...www.newscentermaine.com
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Museum of Art has launched a campaign to raise $85 million for a project to accommodate a growing collection and increasing numbers...www.newscentermaine.com
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0