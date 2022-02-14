ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock” Is Returning On February 21st

By Michael Le
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the rumor mill suggests, adidas Yeezy is preparing for the return of many a past favorite, including the Yeezy Boost 350 v2‘s “Core Red” and “Oreo” make-ups. And neither is out of left field, as even the Yeezy 500 is making its way back to the shelves this weekend,...

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releasing On August 6th, 2022

2022 is already off to quite the start, and there’s plenty more to look forward to just months down the road. But among the many, many reveals, the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” is undoubtedly the most exciting. And considering the shoe is to arrive featuring “Nike Air” along the heel, it’s likely the Retro will garner the attention of as many old fans as it has new ones.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue”

First teased at the tail-end of June 2021, the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its February 12th release date. Reminiscent of the mix one would get when combining the model’s famed “Stealth” and “Oreo” colorways, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a mostly “Black” suede construction. Signature mesh profile windows and reflective tops of tongues deviate from their stealthy surroundings in shades of silver, with the latter components also featuring detailing in the titular “Racer Blue” tone. Jumpman logos on the spine employ a slightly-lighter variant of the aforementioned blue, while midsoles and branding visible through the semi-translucent tread revert to a rich shade reminiscent of “Royal”-colored Air Jordans of yesteryear.
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.
Ceeze Drops a Handful of Custom “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5

Fresh off the back of its second collaboration with Russell Athletic, New York-based creative Ceeze returns to release a selection of customized Air Jordan 5 doused in a 2006 “Burgundy” colorway. Ceeze — which gave the Air Jordan 1 High a “DuckBoot” treatment last year — has this...
Official Images of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Pomegranate"

Has released official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Pomegranate,” a punchy red colorway replete with glossy leather overlays and an oversized jelly Swoosh. The upgraded model will likely debut alongside Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Orange,” with a handful of additional colorways dropping later this year. The low-top silhouette is awash in a base of matte red leather accented by glossy tonal overlays across the perforated toe cap and outer heel. To the left, a raised jelly Swoosh is applied atop the side panel, contrasted against a stacked white midsole and red outsole.
Nike Air Max 95 Gets a "Rough Green" Makeover

While no collaborators have lent their touch to it in recent years, the Air Max 95 has still remained relevant to the sneaker world because of its consistent stream of general release colorways. We’re going to see the classic. silhouette hit the shelves in a multiple palettes in the...
Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing in Blue and White

It looks like we have another kids exclusive Air More Uptempo expected to launch later this year. Keeping things clean and simple, the pair features a two-tone Blue and White color combination. This Nike Air More Uptempo features Blue across the uppers while constructed with nubuck, mesh, and leather. A...
SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Racer Blue’ Release

In line with the Spring 2022 Retro Collection, Nike and Jordan Brand will release a new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 sneaker in the ‘Racer Blue’ colorway. The brand will release a total of 15 new modernized versions of Michael Jordan’s classics including the return of the iconic Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoff’, as announced in December 2021.
Blue Lace-In Zippers Outfit This Lightly Patterned Nike Air Force 1

Military gear, much like workwear, has inspired fashion a great deal. And even between the Carhartt Double Knees and Arc’teryx jackets, BDU pants, fatigues, and the like remain a prevalent piece of the fashion zeitgeist. Sneakers, too, have drawn inspiration from combat essentials, this upcoming Nike Air Force 1 being one of the many examples.
A Tortoise Shell Frame Wraps This Upcoming Nike Air Huarache

If you weren’t aware, 2021 was the Air Huarache‘s 30th anniversary. And we wouldn’t blame you for not knowing, as Nike didn’t quite celebrate it like they did the Air Max 90 the year prior. 2022, though, is slowly making up for things, as the shoe has been revealed in refreshing colorways such as the “Yin-and-Yang,” “Mowabb,” and the newly unveiled “Tortoise Shell.”
Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
Nike Outfits The Air Max 90 With A Subtle Pop Of Orange

This year, Spring feels a little different for Nike. Excessively loud colorways and overly embellished designs are now far from the norm. And though you may rebuttal with their “Air Sprung” collection, even that pack features an impressive level of moderation relative to past offerings. What’s arguably more noteworthy is the Swoosh’s approach to upcoming GRs, as most — like this newly surfaced Air Max 90 — have been careful with their use of color.
The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Returns in OG "Black Metallic"

Revisits the Air Zoom Flight 95, returning to the OG colorway famously worn by Jason Kidd in 1994 during his debut rookie season in the NBA. Recognized for its futurist, avant-garde silhouette, the Air Zoom Flight 95 features orb-like cutouts across the leather “Black Metallic” checkered upper, accented by a metallic silver midsole and outer sole. Eric Avar designed the silhouette as a vehicle to advance the then-Mavericks point guard, Jason Kidd, using the Zoom Air cushioning as a base for lateral spring and dynamic on-court maneuvering. Avar has also worked on Nike’s Kobe 9 Elite silhouette utilizing the Flyknit technology as a structural symbiosis of “science and art.”
First Look at the 'Onyx' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

There are no signs of slowing down for Adidas Yeezy releases as yet another new colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to drop in the coming weeks. Shown here is a first look at the “Onyx” colorway courtesy of @Sneakerjamz_new on Instagram. The color scheme is somewhat reminiscent of the “Cinder” makeup from 2020, donning a predominantly black Primeknit upper with matching shades on the lateral side stripe, shoelaces, and the heel’s pull tab. This pair does feature a semi-translucent midsole with encapsulated Boost cushioning.
Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "MX Blue" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the best shoes he has ever helped produce. Over the years, this sneaker has gotten dozens of new colorways, and in 2022, it is set to receive even more. In fact, some of the new offerings planned for this year are a bit different than what we have actually seen in the past. For example, the new "MX" series will be using a new upper color blocking that sees various colors combine to form a marbled aesthetic.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Coriander”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 celebrates its 35th anniversary throughout 2022. To celebrate, the Swoosh had tapped Travis Scott to bring newfound attention to the 1987 design, allowing him to rework Tinker Hatfield’s cross-functional sneaker under his “Cactus Jack” imprint. While La Flame’s relationship with the brand hasn’t been publicly discussed since the tragedy of Astroworld Festival 2021, NIKE, Inc. is moving forward with the model’s birthday.
