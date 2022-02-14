ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Nonprofit required to pay workers with disabilities minimum wage

By Justin Hicks
indianapublicmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor is requiring New Hope Services in Jeffersonville to pay back a total of $154,443 to...

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thehendersonnews.com

Dear employees who quit their minimum-wage job...

I know you probably assumed that this is a typical lecture about how lazy you are and how working fast food isn’t that hard, but you’re wrong. The truth is, I’m really proud of you. Every day when you came in for your shift, you walked past...
JOBS
The Albany Herald

U.S. Labor Department announces logistics workers initiative

WASHINGTON — The increased demand and the constraints on the global supply chain have combined to place enormous strain on the nation’s warehouse and logistics industries, and has prompted the U.S. Department of Labor to take heightened action to ensure that warehouse and logistics workers’ wages and workplace rights are protected.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Jeffersonville, IN
Society
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Higher pay for health-care workers

I would like to start out by congratulating the government for focusing on the big picture in allocating hourly increases, especially in the areas of medical to frontline workers. Recognizing how a year and a half ago they were working, some without pay, some as volunteers; all working with limited supplies, some devising their own, as supplies were limited or none at all.
CARLISLE, PA
KING 5

Seattle City Council considering minimum pay for gig workers

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council is considering a proposal that would require certain companies offering gig work jobs over online platforms to provide a minimum pay rate, dependent on factors including time and mileage. Gig workers organizing through Working Washington shared their experiences with council members, hoping to...
SEATTLE, WA
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge approves $15/hour minimum wage

Stockbridge Mayor and Council recently passed the 2022 Operating Budget which included a minimum wage increase of $15 an hour for all City government employees. The previous minimum wage for team members was $13 an hour. The elected body wants to keep pace with the current cost of living allowing team members to sustain their respective households. The higher wages will help continue to build appreciation and gratitude for the hardworking staff of the City of Stockbridge. Stockbridge Mayor and Council believe that actions taken to demonstrate appreciation and gratitude contribute to a healthy and thriving work culture.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Charity#New Hope Services#Dol
Daily Tar Heel

Column: A minimum-wage legislation does the minimum

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly make $13,951 per year, plus a $104 per diem while the legislature is in session. Unchanged since 1995, this is a mere $1,071 above the federal poverty line for a single adult with no children. I’ve been a public policy major for nearly...
POLITICS
fox10phoenix.com

Minimum wage in Los Angeles will soon increase to $16

LOS ANGELES - The minimum wage in Los Angeles is set to rise again. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that beginning July 1, 2022 the minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16.04 per hour. "We fought to raise the minimum wage because hard work should always be met...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate pushes boost in minimum wage for state workers; advocates want more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Senate on Friday announced a plan to raise the minimum wage for state employees to $15 an hour, an initiative led by Senate President Wilton Simpson, who also wants to hike pay for school bus drivers and other school vendors. In a written statement Friday, Simpson said the next state budget should reward […] The post FL Senate pushes boost in minimum wage for state workers; advocates want more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Charities
KTEN.com

Lawmakers, business owners battle minimum wage

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Randy Reddell says his staff at Frank's Restaurant is mostly family, which seems to be his secret to success. "It's that kind of loyalty that keeps it going," Reddell said. However, just like everyone else, he's having trouble making that family bigger. "Staffing has been...
POTTSBORO, TX
Lassen County News

Proposed initiative would raise minimum wage

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber announced that the proponent of a new initiative was cleared to begin collecting petition signatures today, Tuesday, Feb. 8. Existing law requires annual increases to California’s minimum wage until it has reached $15 per hour for all businesses Jan. 1, 2023. This measure extends these annual increases ($1 per year) until minimum wage — currently, $15 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $14 per hour for smaller businesses — reaches $18 per hour. Thereafter, as existing law requires, the minimum wage will annually adjust for inflation. In periods of decreased economic activity, or general fund deficit, the governor may suspend annual increase up to two times, thereby extending timeline for reaching $18 per hour. Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local governments: Unclear change in annual state and local tax revenues, likely between a loss of a couple billion dollars and a gain of a few hundred million dollars. Increase in annual state and local government costs likely between half a billion dollars and a few billion dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michigan Daily

‘A matter of priorities’: Organization calls for $15 minimum wage for student workers

If the Young Democratic Socialists of America get their way, University of Michigan student employees across campus might be getting a raise. The U-M chapter of YSDA, a student organization which purports to “extend democracy into all facets of life,” launched a petition for a University-wide $15 minimum wage at the beginning of January. The petition has reached over 500 Ann Arbor and University community members as of Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
orlandoweekly.com

State legislators suggest $15 minimum wage for Florida's public school workers

As schools across the state grapple with staffing shortages in positions such as bus drivers and food servers, senators are considering setting a minimum wage for school workers at $15 an hour. Senate Education Appropriations Chairman Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, announced the proposal during a review of an initial budget...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier Nonprofit Ordered to Pay Back Wages

A Jeffersonville-based nonprofit has been ordered to pay more than $150,000 in back wages to its employees with disabilities after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The DOL says New Hope Services should have paid the workers the full minimum wage because it failed to meet the requirements to pay a sub-minimum wage.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy