Nonprofit required to pay workers with disabilities minimum wage

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber announced that the proponent of a new initiative was cleared to begin collecting petition signatures today, Tuesday, Feb. 8. Existing law requires annual increases to California’s minimum wage until it has reached $15 per hour for all businesses Jan. 1, 2023. This measure extends these annual increases ($1 per year) until minimum wage — currently, $15 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $14 per hour for smaller businesses — reaches $18 per hour. Thereafter, as existing law requires, the minimum wage will annually adjust for inflation. In periods of decreased economic activity, or general fund deficit, the governor may suspend annual increase up to two times, thereby extending timeline for reaching $18 per hour. Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local governments: Unclear change in annual state and local tax revenues, likely between a loss of a couple billion dollars and a gain of a few hundred million dollars. Increase in annual state and local government costs likely between half a billion dollars and a few billion dollars.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO