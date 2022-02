The ability to wash and dry your clothes in your own home is an enviable and time-saving convenience. If you don’t have the budget or the space for separate washer and dryer units, you might want to consider an all-in-one version. As their name implies, all-in-one washer dryers allow you to wash and dry your clothes in the same machine, and take up considerably less space in your home than two freestanding or stacked appliances would. However, these washer-dryer combos do tend to have lower-capacity drums than standalone machines, so they might not be practical for those who have large amounts of laundry to get through.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO