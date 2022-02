Though South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness just opened its doors on February 1, owner Autum Kirgan began her exploration of acupuncture and Chinese medicine at age 15 when injuries from a car crash led her on a personal quest for healing and well-being. While owning and running a clinic since 2017 in Shelby, and maintaining a small private practice in Asheville since 2015, she saw a need for more evidence-based acupuncture in the Asheville community. “Acupuncture and Chinese medicine have allowed me to move through life the way I want to, and my mission is to give other people the same opportunity,” says Kirgan, who will graduate with a doctorate in the field in May of 2022.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO