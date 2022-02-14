KCK police looking for suspects involved in recent armed robberies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is attempting to locate multiple suspects involved in a series of armed robberies in the area.

Police released photos Monday of the two suspects captured just after midnight on Jan. 17 outside the BP gas station at North 78th Street and Splitlog Avenue, near Interstate 70.

One suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, with black clothing, white gloves and a bandana covering his face. He is seen carrying a black rifle-type weapon.

The second suspect is described as a man in his early 20s wearing camouflage clothing, white gloves, a black stocking cap and a camouflage bandana covering his face.

He is seen carrying an axe with a yellow handle and smoking a cigarette in the photos.

The two suspects were seen leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle appears to be a 2008 to 2012 model Ford Escape with a sunroof and luggage rack on top.

The suspect vehicle was being driven by a third, unknown person who appeared to have a large build, according to KCKPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

