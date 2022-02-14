ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Hiker rescued from Burke County mountain after impaling foot with tent stake

By Ciara Lankford
 1 day ago

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crews were able to rescue a trapped hiker from a local mountain this month after they injured their foot, according to Burke County Search & Rescue.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, on top of Shortoff Mountain.

Two rescuers found the hiker trapped on the mountain around 2 a.m. Friday. They determined the person was immobile due to their foot being impaled by a tent stake.

Burke SAR along with Burke EMS was able to slowly and safely assist the person down the mountain and out of the woods by 10:30 a.m. Friday.

“Thank you to Burke County EMS, Burke County EMS, and Burke County Communications for their help,” Burke County Search & Rescue said.

