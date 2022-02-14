$15,000 reward offered for information on unsolved 2009 Valentine’s Day murder of Daniel Coverston

TOWSON, MD—Detectives in Baltimore County continue to search for information that may help solve the 2009 Valentine’s Day homicide of Towson University student Daniel Coverston .

Daniel’s body was found in his apartment in the 7000-block of Lachlan Circle (21239) at just after 2:45 p.m. that Saturday afternoon. Authorities say he had left his door unlocked for friends to periodically check on him as he recovered from eye surgery for a detached retina. He was under a doctor’s order to rest lying face down, which is how he was found, suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Daniel was 22 years old at the time of his death.

A clue to the killer’s identity may be in the last phone call he received, which came from a phone booth that was located on Loch Raven Boulevard at Belvedere Avenue. Detectives believe it is possible that the phone call made from that payphone may have come from the person who entered the apartment a short time later and killed Daniel as he rested on his bed.

Daniel’s family still mourns his death years later and they are hoping that someone can help bring them closure.

“Our Daniel was a bright and strong spirit. He was compassionate and generous. Daniel was both academically and athletically gifted. He had an unforgettable, contagious laugh and brought joy to those around him. There is a great hole in our lives and hearts since Daniel’s murder. It is our fervent hope and prayer that we can find justice for Daniel,” wrote Daniel’s sister.

Anyone with information on Daniel Coverston or his murder is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who contacts Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect responsible for Daniel Coverston’s murder. Tips can also be submitted online at http://metrocrimestoppers.org .

