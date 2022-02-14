ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

$15,000 reward offered for information on unsolved 2009 Valentine’s Day murder of Daniel Coverston

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DsN2_0eEIOXIU00

TOWSON, MD—Detectives in Baltimore County continue to search for information that may help solve the 2009 Valentine’s Day homicide of Towson University student Daniel Coverston .

Daniel’s body was found in his apartment in the 7000-block of Lachlan Circle (21239) at just after 2:45 p.m. that Saturday afternoon. Authorities say he had left his door unlocked for friends to periodically check on him as he recovered from eye surgery for a detached retina. He was under a doctor’s order to rest lying face down, which is how he was found, suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Daniel was 22 years old at the time of his death.

A clue to the killer’s identity may be in the last phone call he received, which came from a phone booth that was located on Loch Raven Boulevard at Belvedere Avenue. Detectives believe it is possible that the phone call made from that payphone may have come from the person who entered the apartment a short time later and killed Daniel as he rested on his bed.

Daniel’s family still mourns his death years later and they are hoping that someone can help bring them closure.

“Our Daniel was a bright and strong spirit. He was compassionate and generous. Daniel was both academically and athletically gifted. He had an unforgettable, contagious laugh and brought joy to those around him. There is a great hole in our lives and hearts since Daniel’s murder. It is our fervent hope and prayer that we can find justice for Daniel,” wrote Daniel’s sister.

Anyone with information on Daniel Coverston or his murder is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who contacts Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect responsible for Daniel Coverston’s murder. Tips can also be submitted online at http://metrocrimestoppers.org .

The post $15,000 reward offered for information on unsolved 2009 Valentine’s Day murder of Daniel Coverston appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom, 29, Found Shot During Welfare Check Dies

A Maryland mom who was found shot during a welfare check in Landover has died, authorities said. Remi Howell, 29, was found in a wooded area outside of a building in 7900 block of Oxman Road during a welfare check around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Prince George's County police said.
LANDOVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot outside of Westside Shopping Center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot outside of the Westside Shopping Center on Friday afternoon. At around 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the West Side Shopping Center, located in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue, for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
State
Maryland State
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Five arrested, one remains wanted in Salisbury attempted murder

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have charged five people and are searching for a sixth in connection to a shooting incident that took place back in December. On December 11, 2021, deputies responded to the 500 block of E. College Avenue for a report...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Husband Of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Killed Because Of Mistaken Identity, Sources Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Why would someone want to kill James Blue? The respected father of three was shot multiple times at close range last month as he waited for an appliance delivery outside a home he had recently bought as a fixer-upper. Police had already ruled out that his wife’s job, as a lieutenant in BPD internal affairs, was behind the killing. Now, multiple sources are telling WJZ this is a case of mistaken identity. They said Blue was killed because the suspect was suspicious of why he was just sitting in his car talking on his phone for so long, even...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Towson University
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Baltimore Shooting

A Baltimore man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old man, authorities announced. City resident Dayqun Lawson, 23, is accused of shooting Jordan Braxton on the 5100 block of Dickey Hill Road around 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, police said. Braxton was transported to an area hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 26-Year-Old Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim of Tuesday’s deadly shooting in West Baltimore as 26-year-old Tyree Davis. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fremont Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday found Davis shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to Shock Trauma but did not survive. Details about a possible suspect or motive were not immediately released. So far this year, Baltimore has recorded 41 homicides and 71 non-deadly shootings, compared to 34 homicides and 64 shootings this time last year, according to figures provided by Baltimore Police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymcmedia.org

Woman Pleads Guilty to Killing Gaithersburg Grandparents

A Tennessee woman was sentenced to six years in prison after killing two Gaithersburg residents in a drunk driving accident in March 2021, according to the Montgomery County Circuit Court. Rebecca Thuc Hoang Vo pleaded guilty to two counts of gross negligent manslaughter in November 2021, killing Pran and Pamela...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police seek attempted murder, rape suspect

The Baltimore Police Department is looking for a suspect who is wanted for two separate incidents of domestic-related attempted murder and the rape of a 13-year-old girl. Police said the suspect, 20-year-old Marquise Henry Jr., stabbed a 21-year-old woman 14 times in the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue on Dec. 20.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Fatally Shot In Neck In Valentine’s Day Shooting, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the Valentine’s Day shooting death of a woman who was shot in the neck in southeast Baltimore. About 11 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of East Fayette Street, where they found the unidentified woman wounded, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Additional details about the shooting weren’t immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police find male shot in South Baltimore vacant home on Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- — Police found an unidentified male shot inside a vacant home in South Baltimore on Valentine's Day morning. At approximately 7:31AM, officers responded to the 3800 block of Potee Street got a shooting Investigation. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified male victim suffering an...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy