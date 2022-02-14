ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Has Red Roses Delivered To Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day: ‘My Vision’ Is Crystal Clear

By Eric Todisco
 1 day ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kanye West wasn’t kidding about wanting Kim Kardashian back. He sent the billionaire beauty a truck full of roses on Valentine’s Day after repeatedly dissing her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Leave it to Kanye West to do a grand romantic gesture for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day. Despite the ongoing drama between the exes, plus the fact that Kim’s dating Pete Davidson, Ye, 44, showed off his love for the reality star, 41, in a big and bold way. The rapper sent Kim a truckload of roses to her home, which he documented on Instagram on Monday.

The black truck was filled with dozens of red and pink roses in the trunk. Kanye customized the vehicle to say “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” in white letters on the side of the car. He used that same phrase, which was an obvious call-out to his former wife, in his caption. Ye even tagged Kim in the post, proving that he’s not shy about publicizing his efforts to get her back.

It’s unlikely Kanye’s romantic gesture goes over well with Kim. She’s in a relationship with Pete, 28, and the couple have been forced to endure public call outs coming from Kanye the past few days. Ye started the drama by accusing Kim of trying to keep him from daughter Chicago’s birthday party, and he’s proceeded to attack Pete while bringing Hilary Clinton, Ariana Grande, Machine Gun Kelly and more public figures into the mess. In one post, Kanye promised that Pete “will never” meet his and Kim’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Ye’s efforts to get Kim back follow his split from Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 32. The pair first got together at a New Year’s party, but once Julia deleted all of her Instagram posts with Kanye, fans correctly guessed that they broke up. A source told HollywoodLife that while Julia tried to overlook Kanye’s reputation, his drama with Kim and Pete became too much for Julia to handle.

“She knows there’s been stuff in the press about Kanye’s rants or whatever, but she wanted to get to know Kanye for himself. He made her feel totally special and like a princess in every way,” the insider said. “But if he’s reverting back to his old ways, she wants none of it and wants to disassociate herself from him when he’s like that.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

