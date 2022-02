UPDATE: As of 5:45 p.m. Residents along E. 30th are being allowed back into their homes as crews continue to mop up hot spots in the areas of the two fires from this afternoon. However E 30th will remain closed from Obee Rd. to Buhler Rd at least through the evening hours due to the large number of trucks and fire equipment in the area.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO