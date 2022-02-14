ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EUR/USD to plummet toward 1.10 if Russia invades Ukrainian territory – Scotiabank

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“EUR/USD risks losses to 1.10 if Russia makes a move into Ukrainian territory in the coming days.”. “The 1.1275/00 zone may act as EUR support as it did through late-December/early January, followed by the mid 1.12s, to prevent a test of the next big figure.”. “Upside momentum today and...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: The 114.75-116.05 range is expected to persist near term – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘to consolidate and trade between 115.10 and 115.80’. USD subsequently traded within a higher range than expected (115.24/115.87). Upward momentum has improved a tad and the bias is on the upside. That said, any advance is not expected to break the major resistance at 116.05. On the downside, a breach of 115.40 (minor support is at 115.55) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: No change to the consolidation theme – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘despite the decline, downward momentum has barely improved and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3490 and 1.3570’. Our view was not wrong as GBP rose to 1.3567, dropped to 1.3488 before rebounding quickly to end the day little changed at 1.3542 (+0.07%). The relatively choppy price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. Further choppy trading would not be surprising, likely within a range of 1.3500/1.3590.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD set to drop towards the 1.2650 zone – Scotiabank

The USD/CAD is marginally lower on the session. According to economists at Scotiabank, a push under 1.2720 targets mid-1.26s. “The USD closed well off the intraday peak yesterday and the low close plus spot’s move under 1.2720 support has triggered a minor Head & Shoulders top on the intraday chart which points to USD losses extending to 1.2650/60 in the next 1-2 days.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to target 1.1400 next in case risk flows start to dominate markets

“A negative tilt in risk sentiment could make it difficult for the euro to continue to gather strength against the dollar and vice versa.”. “1.1400 (psychological level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, 50-period SMA) aligns as the next bullish target ahead of 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1480 (static level).”
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Scotiabank#Investment Decisions#Us Dollar#Eur#Eur Usd#Ukrainian
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to alleviate downside pressure on a move above 1.1370/75 – Scotiabank

“The EUR will have to move above the mid-figure zone followed by 1.1370/75 to suggest a clearer rejection of downward pressure – and possibly move back above 1.14.”. “Support after 1.13 is yesterday’s low of 1.1280 followed by the mid-1.12s.”. “EUR/USD may resettle into the 1.12-1.14 range where...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to hit 1.14 on further de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions – ING

“EUR/USD climbed as markets turned more optimistic on a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine yesterday, and may remain bid today should geopolitical sentiment continue to improve.”. “Further de-escalation in Ukraine could aid a continuation of the rebound to 1.1400.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD choppy, directionless in low 1.3500s despite better risk appetite, strong UK wage growth figures

GBP/USD has been choppy on Tuesday, swinging around the lower 1.3500s, with GBP subdued despite better risk appetite. Cable looks to have formed a descending triangle in recent weeks, implying a potential downside breakout towards recent sub-1.3400 lows. GBP/USD has seen choppy, two-way trading conditions on Tuesday, swinging between session...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls eye the 0.6650's and 6690's on Russia's withdrawal of troops

NZD/USD bulls let off as risk sentiment improves on the Russian pivot. The imbalance left between 0.6690's and the 0.6650's for the days ahead in focus. NZD/USD is trading 0.37% higher on the day as markets suspect that an imminent Russian invasion has been averted which has enabled a recovery in risk appetite on Tuesday. Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops from the Ukraine border. However, the announcement, the United States and NATO said they had yet to see evidence of a drawdown.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats towards 0.6600 on downbeat China inflation data, cautious mood

NZD/USD refreshes intraday low, consolidates the previous day’s bounce off weekly bottom. China CPI, PPI both dropped below market forecasts and prior readings in January. Sour sentiment also weighs on the Kiwi pair amid mixed concerns over Russia. Cautious mood ahead of FOMC Minutes, US Retail Sales also challenge...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady as threat of war subsides

The AUD crept higher through trade on Tuesday, testing resistance at 0.7150 amid renewed demand for risk. Fears Russia and the Ukraine will be thrust into war have subsided in recent days as Russia pulls troops back from attack positions and President Putin reiterated his wish to resolve this latest dispute through “negotiations and peaceful means”. Easing tensions helped drive demand for risk assets, propping up equities and helping push the AUD toward the upper end of recent ranges. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7155 the AUD struggled to extend toward 0.72 tracking sideways through much of the overnight session. Our attentions turn now to a stacked economic calendar with inflation data points due for China, UK and Canada with key US retail sales data dominating the direction. We anticipate inflation levels in the UK and Canada will remain near historical highs, while US retails sales should show a bounce back from a softer than anticipated December print.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Russian de-escalation sharply moving markets

Several equities have reacted sharply to the suggestion that Russia is de-escalating its presence on the Russia/Ukraine border. As reported by Reuters, Russia has begun to move an undisclosed number of its troops away from the Ukrainian border after completing mock defence exercises. Even so, tensions have not entirely dissipated. NATO, US, and UK officials remain cautious of the situation, with Boris Johnson noting that "the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging".
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Markets: Buyers cheer easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Asia-Pacific markets remain firmer as fears of Russia invasion ebb. Softer China inflation, mixed concerns Fed’s next moves also help equities. US T-bond yields snap two-day uptrend, stock futures struggle with mild losses. FOMC Minutes will be crucial to watch, geopolitics is important too. Asian traders track global moves...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin soars past $44k as Ukraine tensions lessen

Ether and other major altcoins rose sharply after Russia said it would be receptive to a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict. Market moves: Bitcoin and major altcoins rose after Russia said it was receptive to a diplomatic solution to tensions on the Ukraine border. Technician's take: BTC's price jump...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Final period of the move higher – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank have a positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair. They forecast it will trade in the range 113.00-118.00 over the next weeks. They see the pair is in the final period of the move higher. Key Quotes:. “With the USD/JPY spot rate close to realising new closing...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps bounce off two-week low around 1.3550 ahead of UK inflation

GBP/USD holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves, sidelined of late. Brexit, UK politics challenge bulls but downbeat sentiment and a pause in USD rebound keep buyers hopeful. UK jobs report flashed warnings to BOE, February inflation data will be crucial amid hawkish hopes for March. US Retail Sales...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy