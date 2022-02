In one of the most poorly timed announcements in the entire coronavirus pandemic, Spain has reversed its draconian policy of demanding everyone aged 12 or over be double jabbed in order to enter the country from abroad.The easing of the travel rules takes effect at midnight on Sunday, allowing anyone aged 12-17 to take a PCR test instead.But it comes too late for tens of thousands of families who had hoped to take half-term holidays in the UK’s favourite nation for tourism.The minister of the interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, said in the official state bulletin, “In many countries it...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO