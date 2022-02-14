Temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia – According to the Columbia County Traffic Engineering & Operations Department, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road.
The intermittent lane closure will be Thursday, February 17th until Friday, February 25th from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.
According to officials, the lane closure will allow paving on Lewiston Road from Meadowlark Lane to Mill Branch Road.ALSO ON WJBF: One dead in Edgefield County crash
The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.
Drivers are to expect delays so if possible, please seek an alternate route.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0