ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers Rumors: D'Antoni Replacing Rivers Becomes a Conspiracy Theory

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Before the Philadelphia 76ers replaced their former head coach Brett Brown with Doc Rivers, the team was torn between two candidates in Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. The Sixers were very close to landing D'Antoni when they looked for their...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Sixers could replace Doc Rivers with another notable coach?

The Philadelphia 76ers are undergoing some big changes right now, and the next change could hit their team doctor … Doctor Rivers, that is. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack that there is a theory making the rounds in NBA coaching circles that 76ers general manager Daryl Morey may want to replace head coach Doc Rivers with another notable veteran coach — Mike D’Antoni.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Arrives At Sixers Facility And Is Already Getting Shots Up

James Harden was welcomed by Daryl Morey last week when they reunited in Philadelphia after many years together in Houston. They took different routes when Morey left the Houston Rockets before Harden requested a trade last year, ending an era for the Texan team. They're back together now, trying to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Brett Brown
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s $47,366,760 Sixers mistake, revealed

Right after the news broke that James Harden had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the star guard would be exercising his 2022-23 player option worth $47,366,760. However, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice later said Harden had actually not picked up that player option with the Sixers.
NBA
DallasBasketball

‘Whoops’: Sixers Harden Doesn’t Opt In to Final Contract Year

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Basketball Operations#The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Analysis Network

Kevin Durant ‘Pulled Trigger’ On James Harden Trade To Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline by moving James Harden and Ben Simmons to new destinations. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Nets when they pulled off the trade with the Houston Rockets to land Harden—forming a “Big 3” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was going to be the most high-powered offensive juggernaut perhaps in league history.
NBA
NJ.com

NBA rumors: When Sixers’ James Harden could play his first game

The Sixers gave up a lot in a trade with the Nets to acquire James Harden, looking to bolster their chances of winning an NBA title. The Sixers believe that Harden would be the superstar piece to pair with center Joel Embiid to make a championship run. However, that anticipated process will have to wait until the end of the month.
NBA
97.3 ESPN

With James Harden Joining Sixers, Who is the Pressure is On?

With the big trade the brought James Harden to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, comes expectations. With expectations comes pressure. So now that the deal is done, who is under the most pressure to take the Sixers to the next...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
inquirer.com

James Harden finally got his wish: Joining the 76ers

James Harden gave the impression that Philadelphia is his forever place. The perennial All-NBA guard spoke as if he intended to remain a 76er throughout his and Joel Embiid’s career prime. “I’m in a place where I can be the best James Harden I can be on the court,”...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Wild Sixers ‘conspiracy theory’ states Daryl Morey firing coach Doc Rivers amid James Harden arrival

James Harden seems to get his desired trade every time he has approached a speculating trade deadline. Joining forces with good friend Daryl Morley’s Sixers in the 2021-22 season, the Beard has huge expectations upon his shoulders. Not only that, given him form there would be certain responsibilities which he will have to fulfil at all costs for his new team. However, new conspiracy theory suggests dark clouds surrounding Coach Doc Rivers after the arrival of the newest star on Philadelphia.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Fischer: Kevin Durant made call that ended James Harden time in Brooklyn

Whenever the Nets faced a major decision, Sean Marks would consult his top players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris. In the era of player empowerment, that’s not surprising. And one would have to assume that Ben Simmons will join that list now that Harden is gone.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
CBS Philly

‘Clocking In’: James Harden Arrives At Sixers Facility, Will Speak To Media Tuesday

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Welcome to Philly, James Harden. The newly-acquired player arrived at the Philadelphia 76ers facility Monday, with the team filming him coming out of a van. clocking in. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/SIsegJQWrE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022 Harden was singing as he stepped into the facility for the first time. pic.twitter.com/UVfR0xyqK4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022 CBS3’s Pat Gallen was there Monday as Harden took to the hardwood for the first time with his new team. Hello James Harden. @cbsphilly pic.twitter.com/qOJEObQSLs — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 14, 2022 Harden was the by-product of a blockbuster trade between the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, giving Philadelphia a chance to rid themselves of Ben Simmons. The Sixers also traded Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for the former MVP. Harden will make his first media appearance as a Sixer Tuesday during a scheduled media availability. Head Coach Doc Rivers, managing partner Josh Harris, and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will join Harden at the availability.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy