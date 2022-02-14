Scottish Cup: Referee David Munro says no penalty as Peterhead's Ryan Duncan goes down

Former England and Worcestershire fast bowler Kabir Ali has joined Yorkshire as an assistant coach. Kabir, 41, who most recently worked as a bowling coach at Warwickshire, will be one of two assistants for the White Rose county along with Alastair Maiden. He will work with Yorkshire's new head coach...
Kevin Nisbet and Chris Mueller struck in the second half as Hibernian came from behind to defeat cinch Championship leaders Arbroath 3-1 at a drizzly Gayfield and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. Shaun Maloney’s side, without a win in their last six Premiership matches, looked in trouble when...
The cinch Premiership took a break for the weekend with attention turning to the Scottish Cup. There were the usual thrills and spills in the fifth round with Aberdeen parting ways with manager Stephen Glass after their defeat at Motherwell. However, there were no shocks with Celtic and Rangers as...
Dundee manager James McPake called for “determination and effort” in Peterhead as he stressed there was no way he would underestimate the Scottish Cup underdogs. Like top-flight Dundee, Peterhead are fighting a relegation battle this season, in League One. Dundee gave their survival hopes a huge shot in...
Goals from veterans Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn helped propel Premiership Dundee past spirited Peterhead and into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. Adam netted from the spot against the run of play with Paul McMullan fouled. The League 1 hosts created several first-half chances and were denied a strong penalty claim...
Dundee were made to work before booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win at determined Peterhead. Charlie Adam opened the scoring with a 33rd-minute penalty before Niall McGinn’s first Dundee goal gave the cinch Premiership side some breathing space.
Celtic await their opponents for the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup later tonight after yesterday’s easy 4-0 win over Raith Rovers. There will be eight Premiership teams in the draw, and that must be the first time that’s happened in a while. I’m not sad enough to find out but someone will, and that’ll help them sleep no doubt.
Earlier today ourselves at GIGPOD, along with many other fan media outlets connected with Celtic, were involved in a press conference with recent signing Matt O’Riley. The good guys at 67 Hail Hail have Matt’s answers to everyones questions on their latest youtube video which you can check out below.
Celtic moved into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Women's Cup with a 2-1 win over Rangers. Clarissa Larisey squeezed in the opening goal at the Penny Cars Stadium, with a header from Demi Vance drawing Rangers level before half-time. Chloe Craig restored Celtic's lead when she bundled in at the...
Dave Ryding’s dream of an Olympic medal faded away after a mistake on his opening run cost him any chance of a podium finish at the Genting Alpine Centre.Ryding, the shock winner of last month’s World Cup slalom in Kitzbuhel, made a storming start and led at the first two splits on the opening run.But he was left clinging on after an error midway down the course and although he finished his run just over one second adrift of the bronze medal position, it meant he sank to 16th place in the standings.Although Ryding lived up to his vow to...
Scottish Women’s Premier League clubs will form a new league and cup competition which will see elite women’s football become the responsibility of the SPFL from the 2022/23 season. The majority of the 17 SWPL clubs voted in favour of the move, although the exact number of clubs...
Sale Sharks have signed second row Alex Groves from Bristol Bears on a long-term contract. The 21-year-old, born in South Africa but capped by England at Under-20 level, joins up with Sale immediately. Groves made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November, but he is yet to play...
Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon has signed a new contract at the club until at least until the end of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old was the Red Rose's top scorer in the County Championship last summer with 853 runs from 14 innings. It was form that saw the Bolton-born batter...
Bristol have signed scrum-halves Toby Venner from Gloucester and Max Green from Bath on short-term deals. Venner, 24, joins on loan until the end of the season while Green, 26, has signed a short-term agreement. Bristol are short at number nine with Harry Randall away with England in the Six...
Dates: Weekend of 26-27 February Coverage: One tie streamed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. The Royal Navy reached the fourth round of the Challenge Cup for the first time in 25 years of history with victory over York Acorn. James Teixeira, Danny Johnson, Sean Houghton and Matty...
Comments / 0