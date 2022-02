Agot AI, a startup that equips restaurant kitchens with its suite of camera and computer vision software systems to help improve various efficiencies and to help identify potential mistakes in food orders, announced it added an additional $2 million to its seed round. It now brings the Pittsburgh-based company's total raised capital to more than $17 million to date since its founding in 2019 by Evan DeSantola and Alex Litzenberger.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO