ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wawa’s Catering to Our Communities

98online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the official launch of its new online catering offering (www.WawaCatering.com) and extend care to the community schools and community service organizations, organizations can submit a nomination for a FREE catered party...

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Free Wawa catering party for unsung heroes

Schools and community service organizations invited to submit nominations to receive a free catering party. Pennsylvania (WPHL)- National Employee Appreciation Day is on March 4, 2022, and to celebrate, Wawa is offering a free catered party for unsung heroes. This campaign is part of Wawa’s “Catering to Our Communities” initiative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITN

Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com. We are excited to feature our February winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you...
GREENVILLE, NC
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Pretzels#Community Service#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink#A Wawa Catering Party#Wawa Catered Party#Sizzli#Mac Chips
Times Union

Why no-frills Aldi grocery stores have cult appeal

There are no vegetable misters bathing the kale, no Muzak over the loudspeakers, and nobody bagging groceries at Aldi supermarkets, the German chain with Midwest headquarters whose locations in the region include Hudson, Kingston, Newburgh and Wappingers Falls, to name a few. It’s not the lack of those features that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Burger King Introduces 'Guilty' New Sandwich to Menu

Burger King is helping guests indulge in some of their guiltiest fast food pleasures. The beloved fast food chain has expanded its overseas menu with the addition of the mouth-watering Guilty Butter Croquette Sandwich, a meat-free sandwich that hit Burger King Japan menus earlier in January. Described as having a...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Almost 43% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Free Bread

Imagine: It's Saturday night and you're heading out to dinner. You're already starving, so you aren't happy to find out there's a 45-minute wait. Once you're finally seated at your table, you have to wait for everyone in your party to decide what to order — which can take a while if you have that one indecisive friend. And then, the worst part of all: You have to wait for your food to arrive after you've placed your order. That can take a long time, especially if the restaurant is busy. The only saving grace? Free bread. It's a treat offered at many popular chain restaurants, and people are very grateful for the pre-dinner snack. According to a recent Harris Poll, 60% of people prefer good bread to good dessert when eating out (via Bake Mag).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Freaking Out Over These Asian-Inspired Noodle Meals

Some shoppers visit Aldi for its wide selection and low prices, while others head to the grocery chain to check out its ever-updating Aldi Finds. These limited-edition items change each week and have their own section in the store and online, prompting shoppers to return frequently to see what's new and returning. The January 2022 Aldi Finds included a ton of plant-based options, for example.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

The items on Chick-fil-A’s secret menu revealed

An employee of popular fast-food joint Chick-fil-A has revealed items people can order on a supposed secret menu. The menu includes a spicy chicken biscuit, a specialty coffee, and more. The worker, who revealed the secret menu items in a video shared online, first said customers can order a spicy...
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s breakfast and what you should get

What to get off McDonald’s breakfast menu. Want McDonald’s breakfast but are sure what to get?. The internet says these are you best options. McDonalds is changing for the first time in 8 years. Here are 8 of the best breakfast options. McDonalds has quick an easy options...
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

McDonald's Japan Is Serving Up Square-Shaped 'New York' Burgers

McDonald's locations in Japan are serving up some eye-catching square-shaped burgers that look to transport diners to The Big Apple, as reported by SoraNews24. New “Itta Ki Ni Naru N.Y. Burgers“ (which translates to “I Feel Like I Went to N.Y. Burgers“) are two new options at McDonald's Japan that are the Thick Beef Burger Pepper & Cheese and Grilled Chicken Burger Salt & Lemon. Each burger has distinct wrapping with American comic stylings to give customers some NYC flair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
countryliving.com

The Best Valentine's Day Restaurant Deals You Don't Want to Miss

While some people chalk up Valentine's Day as nothing more than a Hallmark holiday, we’ll take every excuse we can to tell the people we love just how much they mean to us. While making a DIY Valentine’s Day card or whipping up a home-cooked Valentine’s Day dinner are both great ways to shower your Valentine on the day of love, the reality is, busy schedules don’t always allow for such activities. Thankfully, there are a number of Valentine’s Day restaurant deals we can take advantage of. Whether you’re in the market for a spread for the whole family or a romantic dinner for two, ahead you’ll find 13 Valentine’s Day restaurant deals to consider. Best of all, many of them start before and end after the day of love, so you can take advantage of them beyond Monday, February 14.
RESTAURANTS
MassLive.com

Domino’s will pay you to not get your pizza delivered amid shortage of employees

Sorry pizza lovers, but you might want to consider takeout instead of the easy delivery option if you want to order Domino’s. The famous pizza chain restaurant is hoping its customer base will choose a takeout option instead of delivery amid a shortage of workers. Starting Monday and lasting through May 22, Domino’s will “tip” customers $3 if they order online and choose takeout, announced in a press release. In short, Domino’s will provide you a $3 credit to use on your next carryout order.
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

Cracker Barrel Hosts 'Employee Appreciation’s On Us Giveaway'

Ahead of National Employee Appreciation Day on March 4, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is hosting an “Employee Appreciation’s On Us Giveaway” from Jan. 31 through Feb. 18 to reward hardworking employees across the U.S. during a time of relentless pandemic-related challenges. To enter for a chance to win Cracker Barrel catering, gift cards for retail store purchases and fun branded games, guests can share a story on Cracker Barrel’s website about why their co-workers deserve to be cared for with a special lunch.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy