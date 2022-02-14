ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful Monday vs. Trail Blazers

By SportsGrid
NESN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Monday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with a sore right ankle. It’s a downgrade after Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable Monday morning. Assuming he’s ultimately ruled out,...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RealGM

Bucks To Pursue Goran Dragic After Pat Connaughton Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks lost two valuable reserve guards this week. Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Sacramento Kings at the deadline, and Pat Connaughton was lost to a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand. Connaughton is expected to return before the end of the regular season, after having surgery...
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Finals MVP Award Winners: Michael Jordan Is The Only One With 6 Awards

One of the most prestigious awards a player can win is the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. It means two things. For starters, it means you were one of the two teams to participate in the NBA Finals. Two, it means that you were the best player in that series. As hard as it is to make the NBA Finals, being selected as the best player also means you likely won a championship.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks are rightfully “expected” to show interest in Goran Dragić

Following an incredibly eventful trade deadline, the focus league wide will now shift to the buyout market as teams look to improve their rosters even further. The Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be among the teams looking to add some reinforcements, and it appears that there already may be a specific target in mind, at least potentially.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Positives and negatives of the Donte DiVincenzo trade

There are both positive and negative results for the new-look Milwaukee Bucks as a result of the Donte DiVincenzo trade. Let’s examine and assess the good, the bad, the sublime, and the ugly. Assessing the positives and negatives of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade deadline move that included Serge Ibaka...
NBA
KGW

Why Joe Ingles is key to Trail Blazers offseason | Locked on Blazers podcast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday came back from down 23 to beat the New York Knicks at the Moda Center. Josh Hart had 23 points in his Blazers debut, Anfernee Simons added 30 points, Jusuf Nurkic snatched 20 rebounds and Justise Winslow made a handful of crucial winning plays. The tank was off for another afternoon, but the game was legitimately fun and it gave a nice view of how Hart and Winslow can be helpful parts of the next iteration of the Blazers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Com#Official Injury Report#The Indiana Pacers#Fanduel Sportsbook
Blue Springs Examiner

Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) visit Fiserv Forum Monday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-22). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Bucks haven't played since Thursday,...
NBA
ESPN

Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

MILWAUKEE -- — Anfernee Simons’ hot streak has helped the Portland Trail Blazers thrive after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline. Simons scored 31 points and the Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
NBA
geneseorepublic.com

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Indiana Pacers (19-39) visit Fiserv Forum Tuesday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-23). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Pacers split up two- and three-game homestands...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Blazer's Edge

Cody Zeller Bids Goodbye to Portland Trail Blazers

Following the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers waived big man Cody Zeller. Zeller took to Twitter to say goodbye to the team, the organization, and the fans. Thank you Rip City! My time in Portland was shorter than expected but I’m thankful for the experience!...
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (23-34) AT MILWAUKEE BUCKS (35-22) Monday, February 14 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Fiserv Forum. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Por.) LAST MILWAUKEE WIN: 137-108, 2/5/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Mil.) SERIES NOTES. • Monday's game is the second and final matchup between Milwaukee...
NBA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Giannis pours in 50 to lead Bucks past Pacers 128-119

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points, two off his career best, and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers 128-119 on Tuesday night. The Bucks (36-23) swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have...
NBA
CBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Pacers with dominant 50-point performance

MILWAUKEE -- The last time Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points was Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as he clinched the Milwaukee Bucks' first championship in 50 years. When he did it again on Tuesday night in a 128-119 win over the Indiana Pacers, it wasn't quite as important, but it was just as impressive.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Giannis, Bucks signing Kevin Durant’s ex-Nets teammate

The Milwaukee Bucks made a big move right before the trade deadline by bringing over Serge Ibaka as part of a three-team, multi-player trade with the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers. The defending champs are not done, though, as they are now closing in on a free agent that was recently released by the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: Shaking It Off, Getting Back On Track

Another day, another Milwaukee Bucks regular season game. Tonight’s opponent is the Indiana Pacers, and we have the details right down here. It feels like only yesterday that the Bucks fell (hard) to the Trail Blazers. ...I mean, yes, that was yesterday, but today is a new day! Today is the beginning of the DeAndre’ Bembry Era in Milwaukee!
NBA
NESN

Achilles Injury Will Keep Malcolm Brogdon Out vs. Bucks

Make it 14 straight absences for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who continues to recover from an Achilles injury. The former second-round pick was questionable leading up to Tuesday night’s encounter against the Milwaukee Bucks but was ruled out ahead of tip-off. Previously, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, Myles Turner...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy