LIBERTY — Regenia Stull, who has her doctorate in nursing practice, has joined Liberty Hospital as chief nursing officer. Stull brings more than 20 years of nursing leadership experience to her new role. Stull will assume responsibility for developing strategies for clinical quality, safety and patient experience. In addition, she will provide leadership for the recruitment and retention of nursing staff to Liberty Hospital, according to a hospital press release.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO