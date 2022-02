El Paso, Las Cruces, and some other places were torn up about Rage Against the Machine postponing their tour dates which happen to be giving us A LOT of deja vu. But in all seriousness Rage Against the Machine fans affected have had several dates to look forward to that just seem to never come. Believe me, I know how Rage Against the Machines fans are feeling as Deftones have been postponing their tour for some time now too.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO