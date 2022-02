The Los Angeles Rams came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and they did so with the help of the officiating crew. The Bengals were leading 20-16 with less than two minutes remaining and looked like they might come up with a huge stop in the red zone. Logan Wilson batted a pass down that was intended for Cooper Kupp on 3rd-and-8, but the Bengals linebacker was called for holding. While Wilson did appear to grab Kupp’s jersey, hardly any flags were thrown the entire game. Yet, what looked like minimal contact led to a huge call.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO