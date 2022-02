Judges are the weakest link in our system of justice, and they are also the most protected. – Alan Dershowitz. Throughout my seemingly single-handed effort to cover our local judiciary, I’ve consistently emphasized the vast impact the men and women in black have upon our daily lives. Though it isn’t always quite this blatant, Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow’s recent school mask ruling is a perfect example of how, for better or worse, a single judge’s decision can turn an entire state on its head.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO