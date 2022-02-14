Special training for ACFR Florida Infectious Disease Transport Network

While in most cases it is lawful to own and possess a firearm, the concealed carry laws here in Florida could perhaps become a lot stiffer. This after an increase in guns are being discovered at airport checkpoints. Some airline security experts are suggesting higher fines and even putting violators on a no-fly list to prevent firearms from getting on planes. According to the Transportation Security Administration, airport screeners nationwide found close to 6,000 guns at checkpoints last year alone, 86% of those guns were loaded. It’s against federal regulations to pack a gun in a carry on bag, however, passengers who are caught rarely are prosecuted, instead face civil penalties ranging from $1,500 to $14,000.
Comments / 0