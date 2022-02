The greater Tampa Bay region has two of the most overvalued housing markets in the country, with the kind of prices not seen in more than a decade. The study, conducted by Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University, is a monthly effort that ranks the most overvalued housing markets among America’s 100 largest cities. It's based off of publicly available data from the online real estate portal Zillow and other providers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO