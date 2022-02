Cheval Collection has launched a new urban lifestyle serviced apartment brand, My Locanda. The company plans to grow the brand by targeting dynamic cities around the world. Mohammed Almarzooqi, managing director of Cheval Collection, said: “In December 2018 we announced our vision for Cheval Collection to expand beyond key cities in the UK and to take on new management contracts both in the domestic and overseas markets.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO