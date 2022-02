Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Arguably the most counterintuitive new lease to make the news in New York recently was Touro College’s 243,000 square feet at Rudin Management’s 3 Times Square, also known as the Thomson Reuters Building after the original anchor tenant. Institutions of higher learning are decidedly not what you think of when you think of the Crossroads of the World, which had gone to seed a generation ago, but was saved by a massive revitalization push that made it family-friendly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO