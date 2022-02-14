ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Police: Michigan mom says SpongeBob SquarePants told her to kill 3-year-old daughter

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5tOA_0eEIIx7g00

A woman in Michigan says the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants told her to kill her nearly 3-year-old daughter and dispose of her remains.

Justine Johnson, 22, of Oscoda Township, has been charged with first-degree child abuse and felony murder for the death of Sutton Mosser two days before the child’s third birthday.

According to WNEM, Michigan Child Protective Services investigators said at a hearing earlier this month that Johnson was suffering from hallucinations brought on by drug withdrawal.

“She told me that she didn’t remember the specifics of what happened at the time of what happened to Sutton, that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks,” CPS investigator Ryan Eberline said in court.

“She was getting hallucinations from the TV that had instructed her to take her daughter’s life, or they would kill her. It was SpongeBob who was saying these things on the TV. If she didn’t do what she did to her daughter, they would kill her. She said she was afraid for her life and she had lost her mind,” Eberline testified.

He conducted a jailhouse interview with Johnson on Oct. 1, 2021, according to WNEM.

According to law enforcement, the child’s body, which had multiple stab wounds, was found in a garbage bag, WJRT-TV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Victim in Quincy Shooting Dies

QUINCY, Mass. — Quincy Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Tuesday evening. Quincy Police say they responded to Taffrail Rd., around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. When officers arrived at that location, they found a male shot. The person was taken to Boston...
QUINCY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oscoda Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

American Airlines employee stabbed after altercation with coworker at Logan Airport

BOSTON, Mass. — An American Airlines employee is under arrest after stabbing a coworker following a physical altercation this morning at Logan Airport. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of an assault on the ramp of Terminal B. Kenric Smith, a 34-year-old Leominster man, had gotten into a fight with a fellow American Airlines employee and stabbed him with a Leatherman-brand multi-use tool.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

KATY, Texas — (AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drug Withdrawal#Child Abuse#Wnem#Spongebob#Wjrt Tv#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy