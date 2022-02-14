ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Man who held up sign at NFL game gets kidney transplant

WALA-TV FOX10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was able to get...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad. His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.
NFL
wtae.com

'It was incredible': Man who held up sign at NFL game gets a kidney

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — On a recent February morning, at Marcus Edwards' kitchen table, the talk is the about the Super Bowl. "I'm an honorary Bengals fan, just for this week, just cause they're close to home," he admits, with a laugh. It's a game he never thought he'd...
NFL
WLWT 5

'It was incredible': Man who held up sign at NFL game gets a kidney

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — On a recent February morning, at Marcus Edwards' kitchen table, the talk is the about the Super Bowl. "I'm an honorary Bengals fan, just for this week, just cause they're close to home," he admits, with a laugh. It's a game he never thought he'd...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Edwards
WMUR.com

'It was incredible': Man who held up sign at NFL game gets a kidney

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — On a recent February morning, at Marcus Edwards' kitchen table, the talk is the about the Super Bowl. "I'm an honorary Bengals fan, just for this week, just cause they're close to home," he admits, with a laugh. It's a game he never thought he'd...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy