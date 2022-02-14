ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prolonged All-Star break has Rangers itching for contact

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
 1 day ago

While every other NHL team resumed its regular-season schedule shortly after All-Star weekend last week, the Rangers wrapped up a fourth straight day of practice on Monday at MSG Training Center.

At first, on Friday, the Rangers saw it as an opportunity to work on parts of their game they otherwise wouldn’t have the free time to focus on. Now, having actually practiced four days in a row, some Rangers feel like the two-week break in their game calendar was excessive.

In short, the Blueshirts are eager to get back on the ice on Tuesday against the Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

“We’ve had four good days of practice, so everybody should be ready, refreshed and ready to go again,” head coach Gerard Gallant said. “I know we’re getting tired of practicing and it seems like it’s been a month and a half since we’ve played. So I’m sure the guys are ready to play a game definitely.”

Given how long the Rangers have been away from game action, Gallant admitted he worried about the possibility of players getting bumped and bruised during practice. Aside from Kaapo Kakko, who is expected to be out another month with an upper-body injury, the Rangers are nearing full strength.

The Rangers have had a track record of slow starts after time off, so Gallant is hoping to see his team get involved physically early on against Boston. On Monday, Gallant had the Rangers run some defensive-zone coverage drills to ease them back into contact before the real contest.

“We try to do them all,” Gallant said of what he harped on in practice this week. “We did some rush coverage [Sunday], we did some neutral-zone stuff [Saturday], D-zone coverage [Sunday]. You touch base on all those things and coaches try and do that once a week usually. But when you get a chance like this to go through it all, you don’t have that much practice time during the season usually. It’s a good time to touch up and reminders more than anything.”

Artemi Panarin and the Rangers haven’t seen game action since Feb. 1.

Sitting in fourth of the Atlantic Division, the Bruins are an ideal first matchup for the Rangers to kick off their final 35 games of the regular season. In the teams’ first of three meetings on Thanksgiving, the Rangers took a resounding 5-2 win over the Bruins at TD Garden.

“They’re a pretty good team, probably wake us up right away, which is good,” Artemi Panarin said of the Bruins, who have gone 1-2 in the three games they’ve played since the All-Star recess.

Boston will be without two of the three players that make up its “Perfection Line” in Brad Marchand, who earned himself a six-game suspension — which he’s appealing — after foolishly punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and Patrice Bergeron, who is out with an upper-body injury.

Panarin, who was fined $5,000 after throwing his gloves at Marchand for hurling Russia-related digs at him at the end of the first game, wasn’t aware that the pesky Bruins winger wouldn’t be playing.

“I have a Nokia [cellphone], so I don’t know,” Panarin said with a smile.

