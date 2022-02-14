ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech prediction: Low-tempo teams make under the play

By Anthony Dabbundo , Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Two very familiar teams in Virginia and Virginia Tech are meeting for the second time this season in a rivalry game with massive NCAA Tournament bubble implications. I expect this game to be played mostly in the half-court, as that is both programs’ identities. Neither offense attempts for offensive rebounds much, both prioritize defensive rebounding and making teams play in the half-court as opposed to letting them out in transition.

And even if both teams did want to push tempo at any point, both Va. Tech and Virginia are veteran teams with experienced backcourts that really don’t turn the ball over frequently.

The two teams have met four times in the regular season since Mike Young became the head coach in Blacksburg, and only one game has had over 60 possessions. Assuming we’re getting less than 60 possessions in this game is a pretty safe proposition, even if one side gets a lead and the other is forced to go a bit faster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39McZn_0eEIIAJR00
Virginia Tech coach Mike Young

Throw in that neither team draws fouls or gets to the line often, and it’s very hard for this game to get past 119 points without excellent shooting days from the perimeter for both teams.

Pick: Under 119 or better

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia unable to complete comeback against Wake Forest in 68-53 loss

Virginia women’s basketball lost to Wake Forest 68-53 Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers (3-19, 0-13 ACC) struggled early on, but found their footing and came back to take the lead in the third quarter. However, Virginia could not maintain their success for the full game, with the Demon Deacons (13-12, 3-11 ACC) winning the fourth quarter 20-8.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
abc17news.com

Virginia Tech make history, 66-61 over No. 23 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore put up 17 points and Virginia Tech posted a second-straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history, knocking off No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61. Virginia Tech picked up its 11th Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season — also a first for the program.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
247Sports

FINAL: Virginia 53 at Virginia Tech 62

Virginia men's basketball is on the road on Monday night as they play Virginia Tech. Wahoos247 will have live updates on the live blog. With: 1:51 to go in the first half: Jayden Gardner now up to 13 points and 7 boards. UVA leads 25-23.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Mens Basketball Preview: Virginia Tech hosts Virginia

Monday night will see two of the hottest teams in the ACC go against each other as Virginia Tech, winners of five straight, host Virginia, winners of four straight. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) winning streak might have been an easier road than the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5) but the first times these two teams met it was a close contest and Virginia Tech has home court advantage this time. The 7 PM tipoff on ESPN should be a very close game with Vegas opening the line with Virginia Tech as 5.5-point favorites.
VIRGINIA STATE
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia fresh out of playmakers and 3-pointers in loss at Virginia Tech

Seth Greenberg, who has had stops at Virginia and Virginia Tech along his coaching career and is now among the best basketball analysts in the land, made a good point during halftime of Monday night’s clash between the two rivals. Greenberg said the difference between this season’s Virginia team...
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Tempo#College Football#Backcourts
watchstadium.com

NC State vs. Duke Women’s Basketball Highlight (2021-22)

NC State vs. Duke: The Wolfpack stayed atop the ACC standings as they went on the road and defeated the Blue Devils 77-62. NC State closed out the game strong, making 11 of 12 shot attempts and scoring 31 points in the fourth quarter.
BASKETBALL
jerryratcliffe.com

Women’s Basketball: Virginia Falls at Wake Forest, 68-53

The Virginia women’s basketball team (3-20, 0-13 ACC) suffered a 68-53 loss at Wake Forest (13-12, 3-11 ACC) on Sunday (Feb.13) at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons had five ties and four lead changes before Wake Forest took control of...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Virginia Tech continues winning by knocking off Virginia

Virginia Tech extended their conference win streak to six games on Monday night when they knocked off in-state rival Virginia by a final score of 62 to 53. The Hokies now move to 16-10 on the season and 8-7 in the conference and are right on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBJ7.com

Hokies men’s basketball defeats Virginia, 62-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest edition of the Commonwealth Clash goes to Virginia Tech with a 62-53 men’s basketball win over Virginia Monday night. Keve Aluma had 24 points and eight rebounds. The Hokies are seventh in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Virginia Tech Hokies will meet the Virginia Cavaliers in college basketball action on Monday night from the Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is coming off a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday that gave them their 15th win of the season. Meanwhile, Virginia is coming off a win over Georgia Tech as they picked up their 16th win with a No. 25 ranking.
VIRGINIA STATE
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech basketball: ESPN analyst praises Cassell Coliseum

Dan Shulman is one of ESPN’s top play-by-play men for college basketball. Shulman generally gets some of the best games of the week, and he’s a busy man during basketball season. Shulman was on the call for Virginia Tech’s 62-53 win over archrival Virginia Monday night at Cassell...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Pyrrhic victory: At least Virginia Tech didn’t make many threes

Tony Bennett’s scheme defensively against Virginia Tech seemed focused on taking away looks from three, and that, at least, worked. The Hokies, third nationally from three coming in, shooting 41.5 percent from long-range on the season, were just 5-of-20 from behind the arc. “Yeah, and they held us to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy