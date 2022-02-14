ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe ♥s Jill: First couple arrive at White House decorated for Valentine’s Day

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 1 day ago

​If his poll numbers are any indication, President Biden could use a little love.

The president and first lady Jill Biden returned to Washington from Camp David on Monday morning, strolling hand-in-hand across the White House grounds, which were decorated with hearts for Valentine’s Day.

The first couple​, who were married in 1977, stepped out of Marine One with the first lady wearing sneakers and a corsage of white flowers around her wrist.

“​You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine’s Day,” the president posted on his official Twitter account​, accompanied by a photo of the two sitting on a beach in their younger days. ​

Biden also wished his wife “Happy Valentine’s Day” as they entered the White House.​​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GH3rX_0eEII8dE00
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden returning to the White House from Camp David on February 14, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sHdA_0eEII8dE00
President Biden wished his wife a happy Valentine’s Day as they entered the White House.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbdwc_0eEII8dE00
The Bidens also sent Valentine’s Day messages on social media.

As she did last year, the first lady decorated the White House lawn with ​heart-shaped messages. One was made into a large red heart that included a quote from 1 Corinthians 13:13:​ ​ “Three things will last forever — faith, hope & love — and the greatest of these is love​.​”​

Flanking the decoration were cutouts of the Bidens’ new dog, Commander, and their cat, Willow.

Both pets were depicted wearing collars with a heart on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpYRK_0eEII8dE00
Valentine’s Day decorations on the White House grounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amN9Y_0eEII8dE00
Jill Biden with students from Aiton Elementary School in Washington, DC.

Jill Biden also tweeted the Bible verse on her official account, along with the message, “From our family to yours: Happy Valentine’s Day” and emojis of hearts, paw prints and a cat.

In a video shown during the broadcast of Sunday’s Puppy Bowl, the first lady told the audience that “Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays because it’s all about love.”

Inside the White House, the first lady showcased “heart-work” crafted by second-grade students at Aiton Elementary School in Washington, DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsK0a_0eEII8dE00
Jill Biden took the second-grade class and DC Teacher of the Year Alejandro Diasgranados for a tour of the White House’s decorations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VK5BP_0eEII8dE00
Biden handing out Valentine’s Day cookies to the children.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqkp9_0eEII8dE00
The first lady showcased “heart-work” made by the students for Valentine’s Day.

DC Teacher of the Year Alejandro Diasgranados and about 20 students arrived at the White House Monday afternoon for a tour of the decorations with the first lady.

The students were asked to use the following words in the heart designs — compassion, courage, family, gratitude, healing, hope, kindness, love, peace, strength and unity.

The arrival was the only time Biden was scheduled to appear in public Monday, days after a new CNN poll indicated about a third of Americans said they could not think of a single good thing he has done during his first year as president.

Comments / 3

