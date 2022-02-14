ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Westchester Dropping Mask Mandate For County Buildings

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
The Westchester COVID-19 breakdown on Monday, Feb. 14. Photo Credit: Westchester County

Westchester is rolling back some of its mask mandates as the county continues to see improved COVID-19 numbers following the post-holiday surge of new infections.

County Executive George Latimer announced on Monday, Feb. 14 that the mask mandate inside county buildings is no longer required.

According to Latimer, the mandate is being lifted at county buildings in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, and White Plains, though it remains in effect on Bee-Line buses, as per state requirements.

Latimer said that lifting the mask mandate is consistent with state guidance.

Moving forward, four departments - the County Clerk, District Attorney, Board of Legislators, and Board of Elections - will have the power to enforce masking policies in their offices.

Statewide, New York’s weekly number of COVID-19 cases dropped nearly 40 percent, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced during her latest briefing. The state confirmed 33,811 new infections, down from 54,466 the week before.

“The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it's so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool,” Hochul said. “Parents and guardians, don't delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

In Westchester, cases dropped approximately 37 percent in the past week, with 1,227 new cases and 18 reported COVID-19-related deaths. There are currently approximately 3,200 active cases of the virus countywide.

A breakdown of active cases in Westchester, according to the county Department of Health:

  • Yonkers: 488;
  • New Rochelle: 281;
  • White Plains: 208;
  • Yorktown: 198;
  • Mount Vernon: 189;
  • Cortlandt: 144;
  • Greenburgh: 138;
  • Harrison: 123;
  • Mount Pleasant: 110;
  • Scarsdale: 88;
  • Tarrytown: 88;
  • Port Chester: 87;
  • Somers: 80;
  • Peekskill: 76;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 70;
  • Rye City: 66;
  • Bedford: 63;
  • Eastchester: 62;
  • New Castle: 61;
  • Ossining Village: 49;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 45;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 44;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 43;
  • North Castle: 42;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 36;
  • Rye Brook: 34;
  • Pelham: 31;
  • Pelham Manor: 30;
  • Lewisboro: 30;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 29;
  • Mount Kisco: 23;
  • Larchmont: 23;
  • Pound Ridge: 23;
  • Irvington: 22;
  • Bronxville: 21;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 21;
  • Tuckahoe: 20;
  • Elmsford: 17;
  • Pleasantville: 16;
  • Ardsley: 16;
  • North Salem: 15;
  • Ossining Town: 15;
  • Buchanan: 7.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

