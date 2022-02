Scott Bok, Chair of the University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees, today announced that former Provost Wendell Pritchett has been selected to serve as Interim President of the University, effective at such time as Amy Gutmann may be confirmed and resign to serve as Ambassador to Germany. Gutmann, who had previously announced that she would conclude her presidency this year, would step down from her position if confirmed and prior to being sworn in as Ambassador. Pritchett would serve in the role through June 30, 2022. On July 1, 2022, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Magill will begin her tenure as the ninth President of Penn, subject to a vote by the full Board of Trustees at their March meeting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO