Activist, columnist arrested in connection to Louisville mayoral candidate shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 /AP) — WDRB is reporting an activist and columnist has been arrested in connection with firing a shot directly at a Louisville mayoral candidate.

Police said 21-year-old Quintez Brown tried to shoot attorney Craig Greenberg inside his campaign office at the Butchertown Market Building this morning.

Greenberg said there were five people in his office at the time.

The staffer closest to the door was able to get it shut and barricaded.

Greenberg said the bullet missed his body by inches.

“Let me say again that all of us are blessed,” he said, “and I’m blessed to be standing here today with you. Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed, and we’re extraordinarily grateful for our safety. We are shaken, but safe.”

Louisville Metro Police said they arrested Brown outside the Butchertown market in connection to the shooting.

He is now facing several charges including attempted murder. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Previous story:

Louisville’s police chief said a Democratic mayoral candidate in Kentucky’s largest city appeared to be targeted in a shooting Monday but he was not struck.

The candidate, Craig Greenberg, said in a social media post Monday that he and his team are all safe.

Police Chief Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said a suspect was detained but no motive has been determined.

Shields said it appears Greenberg appeared to be targeted. Greenberg was in his campaign office when the shooting occurred.

Multiple shots rang out Monday morning and a piece of Greenberg’s clothing that he was wearing was struck.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.