Omicron drop has hospitals addressing surgery backlog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hospitals in West Michigan are working to catch up on the backlog of surgeries and procedures caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant surge.

The increase in cases led to the delays because health systems needed to use additional bed space for COVID-19 patients.

Brian Brasser, the chief operating officer of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids, says it will take time for scheduling to return to normal.

“Our hope is that within the next week or two to be back at baseline. We recognize that we’re going to have to go above that baseline to work through some of the cases that have been delayed,” Brasser said. “The teams are working very hard to get to that point.”

The hospital system has been working to prioritize patients who need the procedures the soonest.

Steve Polega, the chief nursing officer with University of Michigan Health West, says the healthcare provider is also working to address the need.

”We’ve pushed out just over 200 cases that we’ve had to adjust or move,” Polega said. “It felt like we went right from the delta surge to the omicron surge and just recently the last couple weeks is when we’ve started to see our numbers come down, our numbers under 40 and now under 30.”

One of the biggest challenges was the amount of time COVID-19 patients required hospital care.

“Our COVID patients stayed an awful long time in the hospital. They stayed between eight, 16, 20 days,” Polega said. “When you have upwards of 30, 40, 50 COVID patients in house you’re not turning over beds so you’re not able to get in a lot of those procedures.”

While the drop in COVID-19 case numbers is becoming more encouraging, hospitals want to remind people COVID-19 remains in our community.







“We are not out of the woods. We are still encouraging people to get vaccinated, get your booster if you’re eligible and practice healthy behavior,” Brasser said.

Spectrum says the drop in COVID-19 cases is allowing for visitor restrictions to be relaxed with updates expected in the coming days. Masks will still be required inside.

