Press group calls on Mexican president to stop attacks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets the crowd at a rally to commemorate his third anniversary in office, in the main square of the capital, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Dec. 1, 2021.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Inter American Press Association called on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Monday to halt a days-long series of verbal attacks on a Mexican journalist.

The press freedom group said Monday the president’s attacks on TV, radio and print columnist Carlos Loret de Mola are harmful amid an unprecedented upswing in killings of journalists in Mexico. Five reporters or photographers have been murdered in the space of a month.

López Obrador started Friday, publishing a chart showing how much Loret allegedly earns. The president showed the chart again on Monday at his daily news briefing, and called Loret de Mola and others who publish critical articles “thugs, mercenaries, sellouts.”

The IAPA called on the president to “immediately suspend the aggressions and insults, because such attacks from the top of power encourage violence against the press.”

López Obrador has had a notoriously adversarial relationship with the press during his first three years in office, and largely limits questions at his daily news briefing to sympathetic social media sites.

But on Friday, the president chose to go on one of his longest complaints yet — a full half hour at his daily news briefing — against journalists who have criticized him. “How many of them are against me? The majority!” the president thundered.

He has focused his anger on Loret de Mola, who was one of the journalists who revealed that López Obrador’s adult son had lived in a luxury home in Houston, Texas, owned by an executive of a company that got contracts from Mexico’s state-owned oil company.

López Obrador has demanded Loret de Mola reveal how much he earns, and then produced a chart of his earnings, though he did not say where the information came from. Loret de Mola said the figures wee false.

Only public servants in Mexico are required to reveal their income, and the possibility that López Obrador used confidential tax agency information to attack Loret de Mola raised fears of government agencies being used to persecute journalists.

But on Monday, López Obrador went further, essentially suggesting that all journalists should be considered government employees, at least on a concessionary basis.

“No, all of these news media have to do with the public sphere, all of them are public-interest entities, concessions awarded by the government,” the president said in explaining why he could reveal private salaries.

Loret de Mola works for a private newspaper, a radio chain and some international publications.

He responded to the president’s attack on Twitter, writing “What’s this! Using tax information to persecute a journalist.” Loret de Mola said the president had “false” information, noting the president claimed he earned about a third of his income in 2021 from a television network where he hasn’t been employed since 2019.

Carlos Jornet, chair of the IAPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, wrote that, “The case of Loret Mola is an example of the vindictive stance of the president, who used confidential tax information to attack the journalist.”

“The escalation of personal attacks on media and journalists who question his administration and disseminate information is an invitation to exercise more violence and is contrary to the tolerance that should prevail in a democracy,” Jornet wrote.

AFP

Mexico on track for one of deadliest years for media

Mexico is on course for one of its deadliest years yet for the press, with five journalists murdered already in 2022, prompting calls for authorities to end a culture of impunity. Reporters in the Latin American country are killed "because it's cheap," Juan Vazquez, spokesman for media rights group Article 19, told AFP. "Those who run the greatest risk are the journalists with their pen, computer, recorder or microphone. In the end those who run the least risk are those who pull the trigger," he said. The latest victim was Heber Lopez Vazquez, the 39-year-old manager of news website Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca who was shot dead on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mexican president irked by French auctions of artifacts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday French auction houses had gone beyond the pale with brazen sales of pre-Hispanic artifacts. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said some auction houses had gone so far as to send Mexico’s archaeological institute photos of relics, asking if they were genuine, so they could sell them for more money.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. embassy 'dismayed' over violence against journalists in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Saturday expressed concern over continued violence against journalists in Mexico, two days after the latest killing of a reporter. “We’re dismayed by the situation journalists are facing in Mexico,” the U.S. embassy in Mexico said on Twitter, calling the fatal shooting in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexico says alleged perpetrators of journalist's murder were arrested

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has arrested the alleged perpetrators of the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday, following the killing of four media workers this year. “We are working, they are not forgotten,” Lopez Obrador in a news conference, during which his team...
PUBLIC SAFETY
