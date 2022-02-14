Kingsport working to install new water meter system

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is in the midst of revamping its entire water meter system.

The change comes following noted failures with the city’s current system that was installed in 2009. The system in 2009 was innovative for its time, allowing city staff who regularly check meters by hand to conduct readings without even leaving their vehicles.

Chad Austin, the assistant utilities director for the city, told News Channel 11 the original meters had a radio in them that allowed the remote readings but over time, the batteries that fed those radios have died or started to die.

Unfortunately, simply replacing the batteries is not an option. That’s why the city has opted to install an entirely new system, this one, more innovative than the last. Austin said the issue was first noticed over the past four to five years but became a bigger problem over the past 18 months.

Due to the convenience of the previous system, the number of employees needed to read meters went from five to one, and when these issues began, solving it fell on that one individual and other staff in the apartment assisting in roles they don’t usually do.

City officials installed 4,500 meters last spring, but soon realized it was too big a job for their small staff. Austin said they hired a third-party contractor in November to finish the job and as of mid-January, in total, over 7,000 meters had been installed. Austin said this is a big job with about $3 million in meters purchased by the city. In total, 12,000 meters need to be installed and Austin hopes their hired contractor can complete that feat by March.

However, during this switch-over process, customers have noticed a few discrepancies when it comes to their bills.

“It’s very hard to budget a water bill when it ranges anywhere from $40 to $160 a month,” said Jeffrey Phillips, a Kingsport resident. “If you were going to a hospital, you wouldn’t like for somebody to estimate your medical care, you would want it to be pretty consistent. I want to pay for what I’m getting, not what they think I’m getting.”

He said in January his bill went from $45 to $120 and it made no sense, that’s when he found out the city was estimating bills.

“We have been estimating bills, for a few months, actually. However, right now our goal is to read every meter at least every two months,” said Austin.

Austin attributes the estimation to the short staff and current ongoing installation process. He said it’s far from ideal and they’re doing their best to get accurate reads, however, he did acknowledge there have been some anomalies. Austin said their customer service and billing department is doing everything they can to correct those mistakes but aren’t aware of the errors until they are brought to their attention.

Overall, he said it’s a frustrating process for everyone involved.

“A lot of our guys are overworked and they’re putting in a lot of hours to get the meters read. I think the biggest thing is, it’s no big conspiracy to overbill people because we’re trying to get people billed correctly as much as we can. So if there’s an issue, just call us,” said Austin.

Following a few calls and email exchanges with city officials, Phillips was able to get his account credited after paying that $120 bill.

He said the city was quick at correcting the error, but he worries other residents and neighbors who are on auto-pay or don’t analyze their bills could be paying incorrect amounts as well. He understands the staffing shortage and is sympatric towards the department but wants to make it clear people should be checking their bills closely.

“They’re like everybody else with personnel shortages but in the end, they’re the only game in town,” Phillips said. “We have to have water so we have to pay what they’re telling us but we don’t have to pay blindly what they’re telling us.”

While there have been issues along the path to improvement, Austin said the new system will be unlike anything else in our region. Providing real-time readings and even alerts to potential leaks before customers even receive a final monthly bill.

“The big thing about our new meters, we don’t even have to drive by them now. We’ve placed repeaters and we have one on Bays Mountain and a couple of more on water tanks in the system and we can just get on the computer and read it from there,” Austin said.

Kingsport Mayor Patrick Shull sent News Channel 11 this statement regarding the new system:

“Several years ago the City of Kingsport modernized our process for collecting water usage from City customer homes. The old system involved manually reading each meter, a time-consuming, labor-intensive method. Our current system is one whereby we installed meters that can be read electronically by a City worker driving by a home and picking up a signal from the meter. It is very accurate and allowed us to shift some of the meter readers to other positions. However, since we replaced several meters at one time, we discovered battery or other type failure occurring simultaneously in a significant number of meters about 7 months ago. The meters provide accurate readings of water usage but do not transmit electronically. Therefore, in many instances, our workers have had to read the meters manually. And we have been ordering and installing new meters over the last three months. Please note, we have carefully tracked water usage and are ensuring that each customer household is billed with the correct charge. Finally, we are working to further modernize the system such that the electronic signals will be read eventually from a City building without having to actually drive by customer homes. In summary, our current system is more efficient and cost-effective than the previous manual system, and we will continue to modernize as improved technologies become available.” Kingsport Mayor Patrick Shull

While there are a few bumps on the road to improving the city’s residential water meters, Austin is urging the public to be patient and to call if they notice any discrepancies.

He reminds the public that his department is doing the best they can to get this done quickly and properly.

Austin also said this process has made the city rethink the future installation of meters. While they hope this system lasts for the long run, they will be more prepared in the event of another installation in the future.

