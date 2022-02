Refinements to a public-private partnership between the city of Frisco and development company Hall Group will allow construction to proceed soon on a new community park. Frisco City Council on Feb. 15 expanded terms for the new park, to be located in the Hall Park office district, by creating a new master development agreement with Hall Group. A total of $30 million is being invested into the park between Hall Group and the city, according to city documents.

