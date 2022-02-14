ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

1 found dead, 7 still missing in plane crash off NC coast; search continues, sheriff says

By Jason O. Boyd, Kimberly Wooten, Claire Curry, Cheyenne Pagan, Caroline Bowyer
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ei638_0eEIGZmG00

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials said in a press conference Monday evening that one of the bodies of the eight people who were on a plane that crashed along the coast Sunday afternoon has been recovered and identified.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the body of the person, whose name has not been released to the public, was found Sunday afternoon, not long after the crash. He also said the bodies of the other seven have not been located and work continues to find those along with collecting debris from the crash to piece together what went wrong.

“We have no indication anybody survived the crash,” Buck said Monday evening.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the overall investigation into the cause of the crash.

Carteret County communities broken-hearted about crash, fate of those involved

Coast Guard officials confirmed Sunday evening the aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12/47 single-engine passenger plane, crashed along the coast around 2 p.m., about four miles east of Drum Inlet, not far south from the Carteret County town of Atlantic and east of Atlantic Beach. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center said in a press release Sunday they received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before it disappeared from the screen.

Monday morning, just after 11, officials said the debris field where the plane was believed to have crashed was found. Buck said in Monday evening’s press conference there were actually three debris fields that were being worked.

The United States Coast Guard on Monday morning gave an update and confirmed that eight people were on board the plane that crashed. Buck said no further information on the identities of those who were on the plane would be released Monday “out of respect for those families impacted and hurting right now.” He did say the next of kin has been notified for the person whose body was recovered. He also said some of the individuals lived in Carteret County while others lived outside the area.

The Associated Press reports that FlightAware listed a departure of a plane from the Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and noted it was last seen near Beaufort in Carteret County at 2:01 p.m. It’s believed the group was returning from a hunting trip there but no official details have been released.

There is an unconfirmed report that four of the passengers were students at East Carteret High School, WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports. Buck did not confirm or deny that Monday evening.

The Carteret County Public Schools system released a statement to WNCT that read in part, “We are incredibly saddened as we join with the Down East and Eastern North Carolina communities as we await official word on the airplane crash off the coast of Drum Inlet.”

School officials also said there would be a crisis team on campus to support students and families on Monday and in the days ahead.

Gov. Roy Cooper posted his thoughts about the crash on Twitter , saying, “Our prayers and deep concerns go to the families and loved ones of the passengers. We’re grateful for the people in our state and local agencies who are supporting the efforts of the Coast Guard and other first responders.”

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew was launched Sunday along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also launched to search the area, Coast Guard officials said Sunday. The Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, local fire departments, and national park service beach crews were also assisting with response efforts.

Officials said crews from as far away as New Jersey were assisting in the search and recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
State
New Jersey State
Carteret County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
WBTW News13

Flight diverted to North Carolina after man allegedly threatens to ‘slap people and beat them’

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a passenger whose alleged actions prompted a flight from New York to Florida to divert to a North Carolina airport. The document says Michael Aaron Ganter “did knowingly interfere with the performance” of flight attendants and crew members by “assaulting and intimidating” them and […]
MORRISVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 hurt in Florence County crash near Scranton

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another taken to a hospital after two vehicles collided Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was driving west on West Lee Flowers Road near Scranton when the driver failed […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Us Coast Guard#Traffic Accident#Marine Corps Air Station
WBTW News13

Crews contain 3-acre fire near Conway; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire covering approximately three acres near Conway has been contained, and no injuries have been reported, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday to the fire in the area of Glasgow Circle. The South Carolina Forestry Commission also responded and is handling the investigation. […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

North Carolina firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department. At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald. MacDonald’s son […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy