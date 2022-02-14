4 Frying Pans I Couldn't Live Without

One of the great joys of learning to cook is just how many kinds of food there are to make. And eat, of course. If becoming the home cook of legend and dazzling your friends and family is at the top of your goal list, or you want to introduce more...
When it comes to kitchen equipment, I am picky. There's no way around this...but honestly, I wear that picky badge with pride. Food is pretty much my entire life — in addition to writing about food for a living, I'm also a recipe developer, food stylist, and I do a little catering on the side every now and then. So yeah, food is everything to me.
Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Butter adds richness, tenderness, structure and flavor to baked treats. But should you use salted or unsalted butter? Although you might typically keep salted on hand for spreading on toast (one of life’s great pleasures: a thick slice of toast with salted butter . . .), it’s not the best for baking. We get into the science of why, plus what to do when you’re in a pinch and all you’ve got is salted butter (but those chocolate chip cookies can’t wait!).
Frying pans are the workhorses of the kitchen, and if you’re like most home cooks, you probably own more than one—and more than one type. That makes sense because not every skillet is appropriate for every cooking task. And that’s why Consumer Reports tests several types of frying pans, including nonstick, cast iron, stainless steel, carbon steel, and copper.
Using a springform pan turns standard meat pies into deep-dish masterpieces. Want to make a stunner of a savory pie? While a traditional pie plate does just fine, I’ve been using my springform pan to turn meat pies into deep-dish masterpieces. It plays into my love of pie in general but also satisfies my inner Anglophile (the English are renowned for their decadent deep-dish meat pies of all shapes and sizes).
Lindsay-Jean Hard is one of my zero-waste heroes. Her book Cooking With Scraps (Workman, £14.99), which was born out of her column of the same name for Food52, is full of intriguing recipes and ideas such as artichoke leaf nachos, coffee ground cashew butter and her renowned recipe for banana peel cake, in which the surprisingly flavourful peel replaces the bananas themselves. Here is my wholemeal version of that cake, which, with the addition of unrefined sugar and wholegrain flour, becomes seriously toffee-like (and especially so when drowned in the toffee sauce icing). I’ve also introduced brown bananas into the recipe, baking them on top of each cake, but that’s entirely optional if you have another use for them.
Seasoning food is all about adding the right combinations of herbs and spices to achieve the optimal taste of your favorite dishes and recipes. A cookbook writer at The Stone Soup noted that those instructions in a recipe for seasoning your food are probably the most important. But learning how to season food properly is truly a skill learned from trial and error, and can leave you feeling a little like Goldilocks from the childhood fairy tale — one bowl of porridge is too salty, one is too bland, but then you get the one that is just right and it sends your taste buds over the moon.
Dolly Parton has written and performed plenty of chart-topping country songs. She’s also made countless appearances on TV (her Christmas special is one of the best kids’ Christmas movies on Netflix), along with penning several books. To us, though, Dolly is as famous for her chicken and dumplings as she is for “Jolene.”
My friend Sherry is great about sharing her recipes on social media for others to enjoy. Her banana cake recipe is the one that people really go crazy for. Friends and family not only ask her for the recipe, but they even ask her to bake it for them! Luckily for all of us, she shared the easy banana cake recipe with me.
Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
This simple strawberry dump cake is for anyone who’s short on time and in desperate need of dessert. You do exactly what the name suggests: dump the ingredients into a baking dish without mixing. I fell in love with this simple cobbler-like dessert after making it only once! The filling is warm and gooey while the cake topping is golden and buttery.
The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe.
On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
How to make pancakes for Pancake Day - a real highlight in our calendar. We utterly love the batter-based treats, whether they’re paper-thin and doused in lemon and sugar, or fluffily thick, drenched in syrup and stacked high. Shrove Tuesday (1 March 2022) is a day when even the...
Sometimes I just really need cake, I need it fast, and I need it not to be a giant frosted sugar bomb. Every meal deserves dessert, and sometimes afternoon tea or coffee need a pal, but that doesn't mean I can throw caution to the wind every time a craving hits.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you love shortbread like we do, it might be time to think about taking your treats to the next level. By that, we mean using a new take on the traditional shortbread molds used in Scotland, the home of the beloved treat, to imprint your dough with pictures and score it into portions. Decorated shortbreads were used as a bride's cake, known as a "dreaming bread," in rural Scotland, says F. Marian McNeil in The Scots Kitchen. The oldest types of molds were made of wood, but a variety of different molds are widely available today. Particularly common are ones that imprint a bold thistle into a round of shortbread dough, though we prefer the contemporary ceramic or aluminum molds, which come in a variety of shapes and a range of designs from Celtic symbols to cute teapots.
These chocolate and saffron brioches (or brioche al choccolato e zafferno) are so cute and delicious! They are best served warm in the morning along with a cup of espresso or tea – just like my nonna Angela used to enjoy them! Well, she used to get up from sleep really early and prepare these sweet brioches but you can make them ahead and just slightly warm them in the microwave and enjoy them like they are prepared in the moment. Here is the recipe:
Every occasion calls for brownies, and there is a brownie for every occasion. Whether a school function, a church potluck, or a neighborhood housewarming, a pan of chocolate brownies says that you care enough to bake the very best. If you just want a great Saturday night at home type of brownie, pull out the trusted cast-iron skillet and prepare to serve dessert family style with our Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies.
