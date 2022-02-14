4 Frying Pans I Couldn't Live Without

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you love shortbread like we do, it might be time to think about taking your treats to the next level. By that, we mean using a new take on the traditional shortbread molds used in Scotland, the home of the beloved treat, to imprint your dough with pictures and score it into portions. Decorated shortbreads were used as a bride's cake, known as a "dreaming bread," in rural Scotland, says F. Marian McNeil in The Scots Kitchen. The oldest types of molds were made of wood, but a variety of different molds are widely available today. Particularly common are ones that imprint a bold thistle into a round of shortbread dough, though we prefer the contemporary ceramic or aluminum molds, which come in a variety of shapes and a range of designs from Celtic symbols to cute teapots.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO