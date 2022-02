Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Munich, Germany, February 17 to 20, 2022 to attend the Munich Security Conference. On the sidelines of the Conference, the Secretary will have the opportunity to discuss with Allies and partners our coordinated, ongoing efforts to urge Russia to deescalate and choose the path of diplomacy as well as our readiness to impose severe costs should Russia further invade Ukraine. The Secretary will also reaffirm our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts to address our commitment to transatlantic coordination to strengthen European security and other ongoing global challenges.

