NFL

Can Joe Burrow, Bengals return to Super Bowl in future seasons?

By Brian Holland
brproud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Burrow was optimistic about the Bengals’ future...

www.brproud.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow steps out in style with striped suit ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
NFL
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Bengals Never Gave Joe Burrow a Chance

Joe Burrow carried the Cincinnati Bengals to within a hair of their first Super Bowl title. Despite all the adversity thrown at him, both mentally and physically, he almost got them across that finish line. In the end, Burrow was good enough, but those around him weren't. When you look at the team's roster, the Bengals never really gave their quarterback a chance.
NFL
Elite Daily

Olivia Holzmacher Shared A Short And Sweet Message After Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals might not have left the 2022 Super Bowl with the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy, but that didn’t make Olivia Holzmacher any less proud of her boyfriend, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Before the game on Sunday, Feb. 13, Holzmacher showed support for her college sweetheart with a series of Instagram Stories, including a snap of a customized Burrow koozie. Like a true hype crew, the Instagram love didn’t stop after the Los Angeles Rams won, and Olivia Holzmacher’s IG Story and post after Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl loss was simple and supportive to the max.
NFL
WDTN

Raising a champion: Joe Burrow’s mom speaks ahead of Super Bowl

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Not only are the Bengals headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades, they’re headed there with an Ohio native at the helm: Quarterback Joe Burrow. 2 News Today anchor Lauren Wood had the chance to sit down with Burrow’s...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Joe Burrow did not disappoint with Super Bowl outfit

Joe Burrow promised that he had something good planned for his pregame outfit at Super Bowl LVI, and the Cincinnati Bengals certainly followed through. Burrow showed up to SoFi Stadium on Sunday wearing a black and gray suit with tiger stripes. His hat game was also on point. Did Burrow...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow’s difficult Super Bowl summed up by one key stat

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a tough time staying on his feet during Super Bowl LVI, and one key stat bears that out. Burrow was sacked seven times by the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday’s game, and that does not include several other quarterback hits. That tied the record for most sacks taken in one Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Is Ready For Super Bowl 56

Kickoff at Super Bowl 56 is less than an hour away. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening. The girlfriend of the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback is ready for kickoff. Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, took...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow limps off after suffering apparent knee injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the latest to suffer an injury in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI. Burrow took a sack in the fourth quarter of the game and immediately clutched at his leg. The Bengals quarterback was visibly limping as he left the field, and appeared to be in serious pain after going down.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals 5 moves to have an elite OL for Joe Burrow in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line in 2022. The good news for them? This offseason is loaded on the line. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the fastest number one overall pick at the QB position to reach the Super Bowl. Although the Cincinnati Bengals fell short, they have to feel good about the future with Burrow under center.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Shares Knee Injury Details: Fans React

Joe Burrow is one tough quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Burrow played through some major knee pain. The Bengals second-year quarterback took some nasty hits all game long. At one point, he appeared to sustain a hit to the knee that he was unable to come back from.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Joe Burrow shouts out Athens High School with Super Bowl introduction

Joe Burrow enters Sunday’s Super Bowl in just his second NFL season after a dramatic college career. Burrow has ties to both Ohio State and LSU from his time in college, starting off with the Buckeyes before transferring to the Tigers. A crowded QB room and ill-timed injury in Columbus were among the factors leading to Burrow’s departure to Baton Rouge.
NFL
Elite Daily

Joe Burrow’s GF Shared The Ultimate Support With An Amazing Customized Koozie

Olivia Holzmacher shared her pride for her long-term boyfriend and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, for making it to the 2022 Super Bowl in a big way. On Feb. 13, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Ahead of the game, Holzmacher posted a series of photos on her IG story supporting Burrow, and they included a customized koozie of the athlete’s face.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former NFL GM Bill Polian has one concern for Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow fell just short of obtaining his first Super Bowl championship in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, losing the game 23-20. There, Burrow and the Cincinnati offense could not answer a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter by Matthew Stafford and the Rams, ultimately turning the ball over on downs.
NFL

