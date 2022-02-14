Can Joe Burrow, Bengals return to Super Bowl in future seasons?

The Cincinnati Bengals might not have left the 2022 Super Bowl with the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy, but that didn’t make Olivia Holzmacher any less proud of her boyfriend, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Before the game on Sunday, Feb. 13, Holzmacher showed support for her college sweetheart with a series of Instagram Stories, including a snap of a customized Burrow koozie. Like a true hype crew, the Instagram love didn’t stop after the Los Angeles Rams won, and Olivia Holzmacher’s IG Story and post after Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl loss was simple and supportive to the max.
