Cupid’s matrimonial arrow strikes

Ashley Dockery and Aaron Hawk exchanged wedding vows during a brief Valentine’s Day ceremony Monday in Lima Municipal Court. Judge Tammie Hursh presided over the event. Six other couples enjoyed similar ceremonies inside the court on Monday. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — Cupid’s matrimonial arrow struck seven couples Monday in Lima Municipal Court on a special day set aside for just such ceremonies.

Since 2015, when the first wedding was held in the municipal court, 724 couples had tied the knot in court ceremonies prior to Monday. This year for the first time ever, Judge Tammie Hursh performed multiple weddings on Valentine’s Day.

“I‘ve been asked to do this numerous times, but this is the first time we’ve been able to schedule weddings on Valentine’s Day. It just worked out this year because we didn’t have any public defender hearings on Monday,” Hursh said.

Ceremonies, with reservations made in advance by the couples, started at 8:30 a.m. and continued throughout the day. Seven couples took advantage of the romantic opportunity afforded them.

Among them were Ashley Dockery and Aaron Hawk.

“We’re doing this because of the whole COVID thing,” Hawk said. “We will have a formal ceremony at a later date, but you’ve got to think outside the box right now.”

Each ceremony on Monday lasted between five and seven minutes and consisted of the traditional exchange of vows.

“We do get special requests occasionally,” Hursh said. “Sometimes the bride will have someone walk them into court; other times children will stand up with the couple.”

With Dockery and Hawk, the ceremony was brief and simple.

Vows were recited and rings were exchanged as a court staffer took cell phone photos as keepsakes for the couple. The ceremony ended with a traditional refrain offered by the judge: “You may kiss the bride.”

Marriages started taking place at Lima Municipal Court shortly after Hursh took office.

“Between Judge (David) Rodabaugh and I, we have married 724 couples prior to today,” Hursh said.

Twice-weekly, Hursh or Rodabaugh sets aside time at the end of the day for the brief wedding events.

“I am enjoying this so much I want to do it again,” Hursh said of the Valentine’s Day ceremonies.